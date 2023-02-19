Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Train, Sublime with Rome to headline 2023 Chandler Ostrich Festival

Feb 19, 2023, 5:00 AM
Pat Monahan of the band Train performs at Pine Knob Music Theatre in support of their AM GOLD Tour ...
Pat Monahan of the band Train performs at Pine Knob Music Theatre in support of their AM GOLD Tour 2022 on July 12, 2022 in Clarkston, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)
(Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)
Wills Rice's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The 2023 Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival announced bands Train and Sublime with Rome will headline the four-day party.

The festival will occur from March 16-19 in Tumbleweed Park, located off Germann and McQueen roads.

Train will perform on the 17th and Sublime with Rome on the 19th, with the other two days of performers still yet to be announced.

“We are thrilled to announce Sublime with Rome to perform at the 33rd annual Ostrich Festival,” President and CEO Terri Kimble said in a press release.

“We can’t wait to announce the additional entertainment and we promise to provide a diverse group of headliners everyone will enjoy.”

The festival is put on by the Chandler Chamber of Commerce and Steve LeVine Entertainment & Public Relations, hosting music, over 50 carnival midway games and rides, a large variety of food and, of course, ostriches.

General admission starts at $30 for adults, $20 for children and all kids four and under will be free. Limited VIP tickets are available for $150.

More information, including on family package pricing, is available online.

