Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona investigates Kroger-Albertsons merger, cites antitrust concerns

Feb 17, 2023, 2:00 PM
(Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images)...
(Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images)
(Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX – Arizona launched an antitrust investigation into the proposed merger between the parent company of Fry’s Food and Albertsons, state officials said Thursday.

Kroger and Albertsons, which includes Safeway, announced plans to combine operations last October. The grocery chains run more than 250 stores in Arizona and employ more than 35,000.

State Attorney General Kris Mayes said the $24.6 billion merger could be damaging to Arizona.

“In addition to skyrocketing prices, the proposed merger raises questions about the potential for store closures that could force consumers to travel farther for groceries – possibly creating food deserts that disproportionately affect minority communities,” Mayes said in a press release.

Albertsons and Kroger said at the time of the announcement joining forces would help them better compete against Walmart, Amazon and other major companies that have stepped into the grocery business.

RELATED STORIES

If approved by regulators, the deal is likely to close early next year.

“Thousands of employees will also wonder whether their jobs will still exist if the merger is finalized. And even if they remain employed, workers may have to worry whether their wages or benefits will decrease,” Mayes said.

“Farmers and ranchers also fear that a consolidated supermarket giant might wield unfair buying power that would force them out of business in favor of corporate producers. I will fight to ensure that Arizona consumers, workers, and local grocery producers are not harmed.”

The AG’s Office planned to host a series of listening sessions around the state in the coming weeks to gauge community reaction to the potential alliance of two of the nation’s largest grocers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Rep. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona, second from left, and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, fourth from lef...
Kevin Stone

Arizona officials hopeful for action after Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s border visit

Freshman Arizona Rep. Juan Ciscomani welcomed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to the border in Cochise County on Thursday.
15 hours ago
Roosevelt Lake (SRP Photo)...
KTAR.com

Strong winter of precipitation helps boost metro Phoenix reservoir levels

Metro Phoenix reservoir levels have risen in recent months as a result of an above-average stretch of precipitation across the state.
15 hours ago
In this U.S. Navy handout, sailors prepare material recovered in the Atlantic Ocean from a high-alt...
Kevin Stone

Rep. Ruben Gallego: Military should have been better prepared for balloon response

U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona said the Department of Defense should know that not every unidentified object in the sky is a threat.
15 hours ago
Jesus Baez-Franco, left, and Oscar Baez-Franco...
KTAR.com

2 Mesa brothers arrested, including 1 accused of murder, after roommate shot

Two brothers were arrested Thursday after one of their roommates was shot and killed through a bedroom door at their Mesa apartment, authorities said.
15 hours ago
(Arizona Lottery)...
Kevin Stone

Arizona Lottery unveils $50 scratch-off ticket with top prizes of $5M

The Arizona Lottery recently unveiled its second $50 Scratcher game, Set For Life, with six top prizes of $5 million up for grabs.
15 hours ago
(Twitter Photo/Goodyear Police Department)...
KTAR.com

17-year-old killed in single-vehicle rollover crash in Goodyear

A teenage boy was killed in a single-vehicle rollover wreck in the West Valley on Friday morning, authorities said.
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Arizona investigates Kroger-Albertsons merger, cites antitrust concerns