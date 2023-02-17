Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

1 killed in single-vehicle rollover crash in Goodyear

Feb 17, 2023, 8:12 AM
(Twitter Photo/Goodyear Police Department)...
(Twitter Photo/Goodyear Police Department)
(Twitter Photo/Goodyear Police Department)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX – One person was killed in a rollover wreck in the West Valley on Friday morning, authorities said.

The crashed occurred near Citrus and Indian School roads around 5:15 a.m., the Goodyear Police Department said.

RELATED STORIES

Police said one vehicle was involved and the only occupant was killed.

The only details police provided about the occupant was that the person was a minor.

ABC15 reported that a 17-year-old boy was killed in the crash, which shut down Citrus Road from Indian School Road to Campbell Avenue for about two hours.

No other details were made immediately available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Arizona Lottery)...
Kevin Stone

Arizona Lottery unveils $50 scratch-off ticket with top prizes of $5M

The Arizona Lottery recently unveiled its second $50 Scratcher game, Set For Life, with six top prizes of $5 million up for grabs.
11 hours ago
Karen Thaler (Photo via Pinal County Sheriff's Office)...
KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for Queen Creek woman with medical condition

A Silver Alert was issued early Friday for a missing Queen Creek woman who has a medical condition, authorities said.
11 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Buckeye Elementary School District)...
Griselda Zetino

Here’s how an Arizona school district improved student performance

One West Valley elementary school district is lauding its latest strategy that it says is seeing big academic improvements among students. 
11 hours ago
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)...
KTAR.com

Freeway closures on I-10, US 60, I-17 to affect metro Phoenix drivers this weekend

Drivers traveling in metro Phoenix could see some delays as four Valley freeways will be closed this President's Day weekend.
11 hours ago
(Arizona Beer Festival Photo, Facebook Photo/City of Buckeye Special Events)...
KTAR.com

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Feb. 17-19

This President's Day weekend, the Coyotes return to play, a beer festival kicks off in Scottsdale and an air fair takes places in Buckeye.
11 hours ago
(KTAR News Photo/Jim Cross)...
KTAR.com

Monday was the busiest day for passengers in Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport history

Passengers made their way through Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport in record numbers on Monday with over 200,000
11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
1 killed in single-vehicle rollover crash in Goodyear