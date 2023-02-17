PHOENIX – One person was killed in a rollover wreck in the West Valley on Friday morning, authorities said.

The crashed occurred near Citrus and Indian School roads around 5:15 a.m., the Goodyear Police Department said.

Police said one vehicle was involved and the only occupant was killed.

The only details police provided about the occupant was that the person was a minor.

ABC15 reported that a 17-year-old boy was killed in the crash, which shut down Citrus Road from Indian School Road to Campbell Avenue for about two hours.

No other details were made immediately available.

