ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for Queen Creek woman with medical condition

Feb 17, 2023, 6:12 AM | Updated: 6:21 am
Karen Thaler (Photo via Pinal County Sheriff's Office)...
Karen Thaler (Photo via Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
(Photo via Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was issued early Friday for a missing Queen Creek woman who has a medical condition, authorities said.

Karen Thaler, 73, left her home near the West Hunt Highway and Mountain Vista Boulevard in Queen Creek around noon Wednesday, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said.

She was believed to be headed to Lake Havasu City, driving a black 2018 Nissan Sentra bearing Arizona license plate 5RA5B9A.

Deputies said Thaler was supposed to stop at a Walmart to pick up wired funds but didn’t do so.

Thaler stands 5 feet, 1 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds. She has brown eyes and could have blond hair. No description of her clothing was given.

Thaler requires medication for mood episodes and may not have taken any with her.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at 520-866-5111.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

