ARIZONA NEWS

Freeway closures on I-10, US 60, I-17 to affect metro Phoenix drivers this weekend

Feb 17, 2023, 4:25 AM
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX — Drivers traveling in metro Phoenix could see some delays as four Valley freeways will be closed this weekend, according to state transportation officials.

In north Phoenix, northbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Thunderbird Road to Union Hills Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

The northbound ramps of I-17 to the Loop 101, and at Northern, Dunlap and Peoria avenues will also be closed during this time.

In Mesa, eastbound US 60 will be closed between Higley Road to the Loop 202 (SuperRedTan interchange) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

Eastbound US 60 ramps at Val Vista Drive and Greenfield Road will also be closed during this time.

In Phoenix, eastbound Interstate 10 will be closed between US 60 and Loop 202 Santan Freeway from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday for construction.

Finally, in the north Valley, westbound Loop 303 will be closed between the I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 5 a.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday for new interchange construction.

Freeway closures on I-10, US 60, I-17 to affect metro Phoenix drivers this weekend