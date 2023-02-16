Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona’s News Roundup: School safety revisited, Gov. Hobbs speaks with dreamers

Feb 16, 2023, 12:22 PM
Taylor Kinnerup's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX – After the chaos and crowds brought in by the Super Bowl, the state is still in recovery mode.

Even so, there were plenty of headlines to catch you up on.

If you need a quick way to get caught up, check out this week’s Arizona News Roundup, the weekly podcast that gets you caught up on all things Arizona.

Here’s a look at what we covered this week:

Arizona is reexamining school safety

Over the last two weeks, the state’s Department of Education is doubling down on the need for more school resource officers while mental health advocates are pushing to fund school counselors with the state’s school safety grant program.

We take a look back at how we got here and what’s happening now.

Hobbs promises millions to Arizona dreamers

During her state of the state, Gov. Katie Hobbs pledged 40 million dollars to Arizona dreamers, undocumented migrants who were brought to the U.S. as children.

Some at the state legislature call the move “unfair,” but Hobbs is also pledging 40 million to Arizona Promise Fund, which is a scholarship fund for Arizona high schoolers.

Winter weather in the Valley and in the high country

Hopefully you grabbed a jacket this week because it’s been a cold one!

Parts of the Valley saw rain, wind and even hail on Tuesday and cooler temperatures since then.

That pales in comparison to the winter storms up north that brought nearly three feet of snow to parts of the high country.

Chemical spill closes parts of the I-10

A tanker truck carrying liquid nitic acid crashed, spilling it all over the Interstate 10 south of Tucson.

The fatal crash eventually led to shelter in place orders that were later lifted.

