Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Protesters in Beirut smash banks as Lebanese pound spirals

Feb 16, 2023, 10:43 AM | Updated: 11:02 am
FILE - An anti-government protester destroys a bank window during a protest against the deepening f...

FILE - An anti-government protester destroys a bank window during a protest against the deepening financial crisis, in Beirut, on April 28, 2020. Angry protesters in Lebanon Thursday Feb. 16, 2023 smashed windows and set tires on fire outside two of the country's biggest banks in the capital city, as the value of the local currency hit a new low and poverty deepens. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)

(AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BEIRUT (AP) — Angry protesters in Lebanon Thursday smashed windows and set tires on fire outside two of the country’s biggest banks in the capital city, as the value of the local currency hit a new low and poverty deepens.

Lebanon’s economic meltdown and unprecedented financial crisis erupted in 2019 following years of corruption and mismanagement by the country’s rulers. Over three quarters of Lebanon’s population of 6 million has been plunged into poverty, and the Lebanese pound lost about 97% of its value against the dollar.

Lebanon’s struggling banks, which have restricted cash withdrawals since late 2019, were shuttered for a tenth day on Thursday in what they call an “open-ended strike”, following a court case that ruled in favor of a Lebanese depositor demanding their trapped savings.

Political paralysis has also made matters worse for the country, without a president since October 2022, and only with a caretaker government with limited functions. Gas shortages and rampant power cuts have also led to the further deterioration of government services and raised worries over the crumbling of public institutions.

In less than a week the Lebanese pound’s value against the dollar plummeted to a new low from 66,000 to 80,000 at the black market rate, the exchange rate used for buying and selling most goods and services in the country. There are several mobile exchange rate applications that have been the reference for the black market rate for years.

Though the country’s pegged exchange rate against the dollar was officially devalued to 15,000 earlier this month, the black market rate has reflected a more realistic market rate for years, but rapidly fluctuates with no transparency.

The value of the Lebanese pound, at times swinging in value several times daily, has led to businesses pricing their items in dollars, where customers pay in the local currency based on black market rates. Other businesses have started charging their goods and services in hard U.S. currency. Economists and residents fear Lebanon might move towards the latter, which they call dollarization.

Caretaker Economy Minister Amin Salam announced Friday a new pricing mechanism for grocery stores, where goods will be priced in dollars based on what he described as a “modest” interpretation of the black market rate.

Lebanese authorities for years have failed to curtail the black market’s hold on the currency’s value, even as they have attempted to shut down informal exchange rate websites and mobile applications.

Last month, Lebanon’s chief prosecutor called for security agencies to crack down on illegal exchangers. A legal official told The Associated Press that the financial prosecutor prepared a list of dozens of black market money exchangers for the security agencies to pursue. However, after the list was leaked, the exchangers laundered their money or left the country, said the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they were not cleared to speak to the press.

Some exchangers turned themselves in, but were soon released given that their currency holdings were no longer in the country, the official added, while security agencies raided exchangers who ran small shops and only had “modest” sums of money.

Elsewhere, protesters tried to break into the home of chief of Lebanon’s bank association, Salim Sfeir, who is also CEO of Bank of Beirut.

Protesters have accused the banks and affiliated political leaders of obstructing economic reforms and an economic recovery plan approved by the International Monetary Fund. As banks have enforced strict withdrawal limits that have locked away many people’s money, some depositors have opted to break into the banks and take their own money by force. The banks in turn say the government is to blame for the financial crisis and their withdrawal limits, and say the state should bear the burden of paying off the country’s massive debts.

Also on Thursday, clashes erupted in the eastern Bekaa Valley province after the Lebanese Army raided homes of suspected drug smugglers. The clashes led to the deaths of three soldiers and three armed men from a cartel, the Lebanese military said in a statement.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

FILE - People waiting outside a Fransabank branch as they stand next to an ATM previously damaged in protests, in Beirut, on Sept. 26, 2022. Angry protesters in Lebanon Thursday Feb. 16, 2023 smashed windows and set tires on fire outside two of the country's biggest banks in the capital city, as the value of the local currency hit a new low and poverty deepens. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein, File) FILE - An anti-government protester destroys a bank window during a protest against the deepening financial crisis, in Beirut, on April 28, 2020. Angry protesters in Lebanon Thursday Feb. 16, 2023 smashed windows and set tires on fire outside two of the country's biggest banks in the capital city, as the value of the local currency hit a new low and poverty deepens. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)

AP

FILE - YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki speaks during the introduction of YouTube TV at YouTube Space LA ...
Associated Press

Susan Wojcicki stepping down as CEO of YouTube

Susan Wojcicki is stepping down as CEO at YouTube after spending nine years as the head of the social media platform. In a blog post Thursday, Wojcicki said that she was now going to spend time ” focused on my family, health, and personal projects I’m passionate about.” Neal Mohan will become the new CEO. […]
11 hours ago
Workers remove snow from the roof of a condominium under construction, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in...
Associated Press

Average long-term US mortgage rate jumps to 6.32% this week

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate jumped this week to its highest level in five weeks, bad news for home shoppers heading into the spring buying season. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate rose to 6.32% from 6.12% last week. The average rate a year ago was […]
11 hours ago
FILE - Grand Valley State quarterback Cullen Finnerty (16) holds off Northwest Missouri defender Ik...
Associated Press

Jury: NCAA not liable in ex-Grand Valley quarterback’s death

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana jury has found the NCAA not liable in the death of a former Grand Valley State quarterback whose widow accused the college sports governing body of failing to warn college athletes about the risks of head injuries while playing football. A Marion County jury agreed Wednesday with the NCAA’s arguments […]
11 hours ago
Associated Press

MLS games will be available to bars, restaurants via DirecTV

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Bars and restaurants with DirecTV can still show Major League Soccer games. The satellite service announced on Thursday that it has reached an agreement to provide MLS Season Pass to commercial establishments through DirecTV for Business. DirecTV’s residential customers will still need to access MLS Season Pass through the Apple […]
11 hours ago
A Ukrainian serviceman aka Zakhar, right and commander of a unit aka Kurt, look on a screen of a dr...
Associated Press

US launches artificial intelligence military use initiative

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The United States launched an initiative Thursday promoting international cooperation on the responsible use of artificial intelligence and autonomous weapons by militaries, seeking to impose order on an emerging technology that has the potential to change the way war is waged. “As a rapidly changing technology, we have an obligation […]
11 hours ago
A man walks past a Reebok display at the Walmart Supercenter in North Bergen, N.J., on Thursday, Fe...
Associated Press

Cautious but steady consumers buoying hopes for US economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Call it the Goldilocks consumer. Defying high inflation and sharp interest rate hikes, Americans keep spending — a trend that, if sustained, could keep the economy humming just enough to help avoid a much-predicted recession. At the same time, surveys show that consumers on average don’t expect today’s still-high inflation to last […]
11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
Protesters in Beirut smash banks as Lebanese pound spirals