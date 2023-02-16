Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

US launches artificial intelligence military use initiative

Feb 16, 2023, 9:00 AM | Updated: 9:13 am
A Ukrainian serviceman aka Zakhar, right and commander of a unit aka Kurt, look on a screen of a dr...

A Ukrainian serviceman aka Zakhar, right and commander of a unit aka Kurt, look on a screen of a drone remote control during fighting, at the frontline in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

(AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The United States launched an initiative Thursday promoting international cooperation on the responsible use of artificial intelligence and autonomous weapons by militaries, seeking to impose order on an emerging technology that has the potential to change the way war is waged.

“As a rapidly changing technology, we have an obligation to create strong norms of responsible behavior concerning military uses of AI and in a way that keeps in mind that applications of AI by militaries will undoubtedly change in the coming years,” Bonnie Jenkins, the State Department’s under secretary for arms control and international security, said.

She said the U.S. political declaration, which contains non-legally binding guidelines outlining best practices for responsible military use of AI, “can be a focal point for international cooperation.”

Jenkins launched the declaration at the end of a two-day conference in The Hague that took on additional urgency as advances in drone technology amid the Russia’s war in Ukraine have accelerated a trend that could soon bring the world’s first fully autonomous fighting robots to the battlefield.

The U.S. declaration has 12 points, including that military uses of AI are consistent with international law, and that states “maintain human control and involvement for all actions critical to informing and executing sovereign decisions concerning nuclear weapons employment.”

Zachary Kallenborn, a George Mason University weapons innovation analyst who attended the Hague conference, said the U.S. move to take its approach to the international stage “recognizes that there are these concerns about autonomous weapons. That is significant in and of itself.”

Kallenborn said it was also important that Washington included a call for human control over nuclear weapons “because when it comes to autonomous weapons risk, I think that is easily the highest risk you possibly have.”

Underscoring the sense of international urgency around AI and autonomous weapons, 60 nations, including the U.S. and China, issued a call for action at the Hague conference urging broad cooperation in the development and responsible military use of artificial intelligence.

“We are in time to mitigate risks and to prevent AI from spiraling out of control, and we are in time to prevent AI from taking us to a place we simply don’t want to be,” Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said.

The call to action issued in the Netherlands underscored “the importance of ensuring appropriate safeguards and human oversight of the use of AI systems, bearing in mind human limitations due to constraints in time and capacities.”

The participating nations also invited countries “to develop national frameworks, strategies and principles on responsible AI in the military domain.”

Military analysts and artificial intelligence researchers say the longer the nearly year-long war in Ukraine lasts, the more likely it becomes that drones will be used to identify, select and attack targets without help from humans.

Ukraine’s digital transformation minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, told The Associated Press in a recent interview that fully autonomous killer drones are “a logical and inevitable next step” in weapons development. He said Ukraine has been doing “a lot of R&D in this direction.”

Ukraine already has semi-autonomous attack drones and counter-drone weapons endowed with AI. Russia also claims to possess AI weaponry, though the claims are unproven. But there are no confirmed instances of a nation putting into combat robots that have killed entirely on their own.

Russia was not invited to attend the conference in The Hague.

China’s ambassador to the Netherlands Tan Jian did attend and said Beijing has sent two papers to the United Nations on regulating military AI applications, saying the issue “concerns the common security and the well-being of mankind, which requires the united response of all countries,” he said.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Ukrainian soldiers check the situation by using a drone in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos) A Ukrainian serviceman aka Zakhar prepares to fly by a drone at the frontline in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) A Ukrainian serviceman aka Zakhar, right and commander of a unit aka Kurt, look on a screen of a drone remote control during fighting, at the frontline in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

AP

Associated Press

Cautious but steady consumers buoying hopes for US economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Call it the Goldilocks consumer. Defying high inflation and sharp interest rate hikes, Americans keep spending — a trend that, if sustained, could keep the economy humming just enough to help avoid a much-predicted recession. At the same time, surveys show that consumers on average don’t expect today’s still-high inflation to last […]
9 hours ago
Associated Press

Kentucky high court lets near-total abortion ban continue

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Supreme Court on Thursday refused to allow abortions to resume in the state, rejecting a request to halt enforcement of a near-total ban on abortion that has largely been in place since Roe v. Wade was overturned. The court, which was weighing challenges to the state’s near-total ban and a […]
9 hours ago
FILE - Protestors from Fuel Poverty Action group hold placards as they demonstrate over the number ...
Associated Press

Anti-poverty campaigners rage as energy giants rake in cash

LONDON (AP) — Anti-poverty campaigners fumed Thursday after the parent of Britain’s biggest home energy supplier said earnings more than tripled last year as consumers struggled to pay soaring utility bills. British Gas owner Centrica followed Shell and BP as the latest U.K.-based energy company to rake in massive profits after oil and natural gas […]
9 hours ago
FILE - Spain's Equality Minister Irene Montero looks down during a press conference after an emerge...
Associated Press

Spain approves menstrual leave, teen abortion and trans laws

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish parliament on Thursday approved legislation expanding abortion and transgender rights for teenagers, while making Spain the first country in Europe that will entitle workers to paid menstrual leave. The driving force behind the two laws was Equality Minister Irene Montero, who belongs to the junior member in Spain’s left-wing coalition […]
9 hours ago
President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday, Feb. ...
Associated Press

Biden gets routine medical exam as he prepares for 2024 run

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden was undergoing a routine medical checkup Thursday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, an event that is being keenly watched as the oldest president in history makes plans for an expected reelection campaign. The president arrived at Walter Reed by helicopter and entered the hospital around 9:15 a.m. […]
9 hours ago
FILE - This Oct. 18, 2019, photo shows a Tesla logo in Salt Lake City. Several employees at a Tesl...
Associated Press

Group: Tesla workers fired after union push at NY plant

Several employees at a Tesla factory in New York have been fired a day after launching union organizing efforts, according to Tesla Workers United. The workers at the Buffalo plant received an email Wednesday evening updating them on a new policy that prohibits them from recording workplace meetings without all participants’ permission, the group said […]
9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
US launches artificial intelligence military use initiative