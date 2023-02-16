Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Kentucky high court lets near-total abortion ban continue

Feb 16, 2023, 8:40 AM | Updated: 9:45 am
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Supreme Court on Thursday refused to allow abortions to resume in the state, rejecting a request to halt enforcement of a near-total ban on abortion that has largely been in place since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

The court, which was weighing challenges to the state’s near-total ban and a separate one that outlaws abortion after the sixth week of pregnancy, sent the case back to a lower court for further consideration of constitutional issues related to one of the bans.

The court weighed in on the issue after Kentucky voters last year rejected a ballot measure that would have denied any constitutional protections for abortion. The justices heard arguments in the case a week after the November midterm election, and activists on both sides had anxiously awaited the ruling. The Republican-led Legislature passed both of those laws.

The justices ruled on narrow legal issues Thursday. They left unanswered the larger constitutional questions about whether access to abortion should be legal in the Bluegrass State.

“To be clear, this opinion does not in any way determine whether the Kentucky Constitution protects or does not protect the right to receive an abortion, as no appropriate party to raise that issue is before us.” Deputy Chief Justice Debra Hembree Lambert wrote. “Nothing in this opinion shall be construed to prevent an appropriate party from filing suit at a later date.”

Last month, the South Carolina Supreme Court struck down a ban on abortion after six weeks, ruling that it violated a state constitutional right to privacy.

In Kentucky, the challenges revolve around the state’s near-total trigger law ban and the separate six-week ban. The trigger law was passed in 2019 and took effect when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. It bans abortions except when they’re carried out to save the life of the mother or to prevent disabling injury. It does not include exceptions for cases of rape or incest.

In July, a Louisville judge, Mitch Perry, halted enforcement of the bans because he found that they likely violated the state constitution’s rights to privacy and self-determination. He said it wasn’t the court’s role to determine whether the state constitution guarantees the right to abortion, but it is its role to decide whether the new bans violate constitutionally guaranteed freedoms.

But the state Court of Appeals reinstated enforcement of the bans and the state Supreme Court opted in August to keep them in place while it reviewed the case.

On Thursday, the high court ruled that the two Louisville abortion providers that challenged the near-total and six-week bans on the argument that they violated patients’ constitutional rights lacked the “third-party standing” to do so.

Lambert, though, wrote that the abortion providers have “first-party” constitutional standing to challenge the trigger ban, specifically. As a result, the justices sent that part of the case back to the circuit court in Louisville to review the plaintiffs’ claims that the trigger ban violated the state constitution.

Thirteen states have current bans on abortion at all stages of pregnancy, including Wisconsin, where there’s a legal question over which law is in effect but where clinics have shut down. Bans and tight restrictions are currently on hold because of court action in at least six states.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

FILE - Grand Valley State quarterback Cullen Finnerty (16) holds off Northwest Missouri defender Ik...
Associated Press

Jury: NCAA not liable in ex-Grand Valley quarterback’s death

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana jury has found the NCAA not liable in the death of a former Grand Valley State quarterback whose widow accused the college sports governing body of failing to warn college athletes about the risks of head injuries while playing football. A Marion County jury agreed Wednesday with the NCAA’s arguments […]
10 hours ago
Associated Press

MLS games will be available to bars, restaurants via DirecTV

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Bars and restaurants with DirecTV can still show Major League Soccer games. The satellite service announced on Thursday that it has reached an agreement to provide MLS Season Pass to commercial establishments through DirecTV for Business. DirecTV’s residential customers will still need to access MLS Season Pass through the Apple […]
10 hours ago
A Ukrainian serviceman aka Zakhar, right and commander of a unit aka Kurt, look on a screen of a dr...
Associated Press

US launches artificial intelligence military use initiative

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The United States launched an initiative Thursday promoting international cooperation on the responsible use of artificial intelligence and autonomous weapons by militaries, seeking to impose order on an emerging technology that has the potential to change the way war is waged. “As a rapidly changing technology, we have an obligation […]
10 hours ago
Associated Press

Cautious but steady consumers buoying hopes for US economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Call it the Goldilocks consumer. Defying high inflation and sharp interest rate hikes, Americans keep spending — a trend that, if sustained, could keep the economy humming just enough to help avoid a much-predicted recession. At the same time, surveys show that consumers on average don’t expect today’s still-high inflation to last […]
10 hours ago
FILE - Protestors from Fuel Poverty Action group hold placards as they demonstrate over the number ...
Associated Press

Anti-poverty campaigners rage as energy giants rake in cash

LONDON (AP) — Anti-poverty campaigners fumed Thursday after the parent of Britain’s biggest home energy supplier said earnings more than tripled last year as consumers struggled to pay soaring utility bills. British Gas owner Centrica followed Shell and BP as the latest U.K.-based energy company to rake in massive profits after oil and natural gas […]
10 hours ago
FILE - Spain's Equality Minister Irene Montero looks down during a press conference after an emerge...
Associated Press

Spain approves menstrual leave, teen abortion and trans laws

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish parliament on Thursday approved legislation expanding abortion and transgender rights for teenagers, while making Spain the first country in Europe that will entitle workers to paid menstrual leave. The driving force behind the two laws was Equality Minister Irene Montero, who belongs to the junior member in Spain’s left-wing coalition […]
10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
Kentucky high court lets near-total abortion ban continue