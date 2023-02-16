Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Wholesale price pressures emerge despite long-term slowdown

Feb 16, 2023, 6:39 AM | Updated: 8:51 am
File - A consist of John Deere tractors sit in Norfolk Southern's Conway Yard in Conway, Pa., Monda...

File - A consist of John Deere tractors sit in Norfolk Southern's Conway Yard in Conway, Pa., Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. On Thursday, the Labor Department releases the producer price index for January, an indicator of inflation at the wholesale level that's closely monitored by the Federal Reserve. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale prices in the United States reaccelerated in January, indicating that inflation pressures continue to underlie the U.S. economy despite longer-term signs of improvement.

From December to January, the government’s producer price index jumped 0.7%, driven up in part by a 5% surge in energy prices. That increase compared with a 0.2% drop from November to December, and it was nearly twice the rise that economists had been expecting.

The producer price data reflects prices charged by manufacturers, farmers and wholesalers, and it flows into an inflation gauge that the Federal Reserve closely tracks. It can provide an early sign of how fast consumer inflation will rise.

While the monthly inflation surge was worse than expected, price increases measured over the past year continued to show a slowdown: Wholesale prices in January were up 6% from 12 months earlier, compared with a 6.5% year-over-year rise in December and a recent peak of 11.7% in March. It was the seventh straight month of decelerating year-over-year wholesale inflation, though it still came in higher than forecasters had expected.

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core wholesale inflation was up 5.4% in January from a year earlier and 0.5% from December to January. Food prices, though, fell 1%, the second straight monthly drop. Egg prices, which have been driven up by a wave of avian flu, sank 12.7% from December to January but are still up more than 200% from a year ago.

In the energy sector, wholesale gasoline prices were up 6.2% from December, diesel fuel 10.9% and natural gas for homes 12.2%.

“While producer prices are off their peaks, inflation is elevated and the monthly change in prices showed a move in the wrong direction last month,” said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics. “These data will keep the Fed on track to raise interest rates further, to a sufficiently restrictive stance, in order to get inflation back toward” the central bank’s 2% inflation target.

This week, the government reported that consumer inflation cooled for a seventh straight month compared with a year earlier. But the report also showed that inflationary pressures underlying the economy were likely to keep prices elevated well into this year. The year-over-year consumer inflation figure for January, 6.4%, remains well above the Fed’s 2% annual target.

Since March of last year, the Fed has raised its benchmark interest rate eight times in hopes of slowing the economy enough to conquer high inflation. Inflation has, in fact, eased since hitting a four-decade high in mid-2022. The rate hikes have had the broader economic effect of raising the costs of mortgages and auto loans as well as credit card interest rates.

Despite higher borrowing costs, the U.S. job market has remained surprisingly strong. Employers added a sizzling 517,000 workers last month — nearly three times what forecasters had expected — and the unemployment rate fell to 3.4%, lowest since 1969.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

An employee restocks meats at a grocery store on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in North Miami, Fla. On Thursday, the Labor Department releases the producer price index for January, an indicator of inflation at the wholesale level that's closely monitored by the Federal Reserve. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Ford Broncos line the front of Gus Machado's Ford dealership Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Hialeah, Fla. On Thursday, the Labor Department releases the producer price index for January, an indicator of inflation at the wholesale level that's closely monitored by the Federal Reserve. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) File - Bins of Cabernet Sauvignon grapes are loaded onto a trailer during harvest at Inglenook in Rutherford, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. On Thursday, the Labor Department releases the producer price index for January, an indicator of inflation at the wholesale level that's closely monitored by the Federal Reserve. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File) File - A consist of John Deere tractors sit in Norfolk Southern's Conway Yard in Conway, Pa., Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. On Thursday, the Labor Department releases the producer price index for January, an indicator of inflation at the wholesale level that's closely monitored by the Federal Reserve. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

AP

Associated Press

Cautious but steady consumers buoying hopes for US economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Call it the Goldilocks consumer. Defying high inflation and sharp interest rate hikes, Americans keep spending — a trend that, if sustained, could keep the economy humming just enough to help avoid a much-predicted recession. At the same time, surveys show that consumers on average don’t expect today’s still-high inflation to last […]
9 hours ago
Associated Press

Kentucky high court lets near-total abortion ban continue

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Supreme Court on Thursday refused to allow abortions to resume in the state, rejecting a request to halt enforcement of a near-total ban on abortion that has largely been in place since Roe v. Wade was overturned. The court, which was weighing challenges to the state’s near-total ban and a […]
9 hours ago
FILE - Protestors from Fuel Poverty Action group hold placards as they demonstrate over the number ...
Associated Press

Anti-poverty campaigners rage as energy giants rake in cash

LONDON (AP) — Anti-poverty campaigners fumed Thursday after the parent of Britain’s biggest home energy supplier said earnings more than tripled last year as consumers struggled to pay soaring utility bills. British Gas owner Centrica followed Shell and BP as the latest U.K.-based energy company to rake in massive profits after oil and natural gas […]
9 hours ago
FILE - Spain's Equality Minister Irene Montero looks down during a press conference after an emerge...
Associated Press

Spain approves menstrual leave, teen abortion and trans laws

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish parliament on Thursday approved legislation expanding abortion and transgender rights for teenagers, while making Spain the first country in Europe that will entitle workers to paid menstrual leave. The driving force behind the two laws was Equality Minister Irene Montero, who belongs to the junior member in Spain’s left-wing coalition […]
9 hours ago
President Joe Biden speaks about the economy to union members at the IBEW Local Union 26, Wednesday...
Associated Press

Biden gets routine medical exam as he prepares for 2024 run

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is heading to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a routine medical checkup, an event that is being keenly watched as the oldest president in history makes plans for an expected reelection campaign. Biden, 80, last received a standard medical exam in November 2021. During that five-hour-plus visit, […]
9 hours ago
FILE - This Oct. 18, 2019, photo shows a Tesla logo in Salt Lake City. Several employees at a Tesl...
Associated Press

Group: Tesla workers fired after union push at NY plant

Several employees at a Tesla factory in New York have been fired a day after launching union organizing efforts, according to Tesla Workers United. The workers at the Buffalo plant received an email Wednesday evening updating them on a new policy that prohibits them from recording workplace meetings without all participants’ permission, the group said […]
9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
Wholesale price pressures emerge despite long-term slowdown