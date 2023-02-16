Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Africa CDC expects Mpox vaccines to arrive within 2 weeks

Feb 16, 2023, 4:01 AM | Updated: 4:07 am
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Africa’s public health body says it hopes Mpox vaccines will finally arrive on the continent “in another two weeks, tops” after months of seeking doses.

The doses will go first to countries with acute need and the largest overall burden, the acting director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ahmed Ogwell, told journalists on Thursday. Congo and Nigeria have had the highest numbers of Mpox.

In July, the World Health Organization designated Mpox as a global emergency amid outbreaks in Europe and North America and appealed to the world to support African countries. But no rich countries shared vaccines or treatments with the African continent even as cases in other regions subsided.

Mpox has sickened people in parts of West and Central Africa since the 1970s but it wasn’t until the disease triggered the outbreaks in Europe and North America that public health officials even thought to use vaccines. Rich countries rushed to buy nearly all the world’s supply.

In early December, the Africa CDC said the continent was set to receive its first batch of 50,000 Mpox vaccines as a donation from South Korea and would be used first for health workers and people living in the hardest-hit areas.

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox but renamed last year because of racism concerns, is a rare disease caused by infection with a virus that’s in the same family as the one that causes smallpox. It is endemic in parts of Africa, where people have been infected through bites from rodents or small animals, but it was not known to spread easily among people.

Since 2000, Africa has reported about 1,000 to 2,000 suspected Mpox cases every year but saw more than 3,000 last year.

Ogwell said the current outbreak “has been quite stable, not been changing a lot.”

Outside of Africa, nearly all cases have been in gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Associated Press

Websites of several German airports not reachable

BERLIN (AP) — The internet sites of several German airports were disrupted on Thursday after what may have been a hacker attack, German news agency dpa reported. The disruptions did not appear to have an immediate impact on the country’s air traffic, the agency said. Nuremberg Airport in southern Germany reported that its online site […]
4 hours ago
FILE - The new Airbus A320neo rolls on the runway of Toulouse-Blagnac airport, southwestern France,...
Associated Press

Airbus sees profit boost, but defense and space challenges

TOULOUSE, France (AP) — Airbus is urging stepped-up European cooperation to ensure the continent’s security and future access to space after a year that saw the company suffer fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine and the crash of a European satellite launcher. The France-based plane maker on Thursday reported a record overall 2022 profit of […]
4 hours ago
People wearing face masks walk across a busy street at the Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong K...
Associated Press

Hong Kong population drops for 3rd year under COVID shadow

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s government announced Thursday that the territory’s population dropped for a third straight year as deaths rose during the pandemic and anti-virus measures reduced the number of arriving workers, but did not mention an exodus of residents sparked by a crackdown on the pro-democracy movement. The city’s population declined 0.9% […]
4 hours ago
FILE - Nigeria's President, Muhammadu Buhari in Lagos, Nigeria, on Jan. 23, 2023. Nigerian Presiden...
Associated Press

Nigerian leader defends currency swap as pain, protests grow

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said Thursday that the country’s redesigned currency would bolster the upcoming presidential election, appealing for an end to violent protests over a resulting cash shortage that has led to daylong lines at banks, business closures and people unable to pay for basic needs. As he came under […]
4 hours ago
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the National Governors Association in the E...
Associated Press

Biden taking new steps to address racial inequality in gov’t

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to order the federal government to do more to address racial inequality. Biden’s directive comes Thursday as the challenges and complexities of systemic racism are again drawing the public’s attention. Last month, Tyre Nichols, a Black man, died several days after he was severely beaten by five […]
4 hours ago
FILE - A sign stands at the road leading to the Raytheon facility in Marlborough, Mass., on June 10...
Associated Press

China sanctions Lockheed Martin, Raytheon for Taiwan sales

BEIJING (AP) — China on Thursday imposed trade and investment sanctions on Lockheed Martin and a unit of Raytheon for supplying weapons to Taiwan, stepping up efforts to isolate the island democracy claimed by the ruling Communist Party as part of its territory. Lockheed Martin Corp. and Raytheon Technologies Corp.’s Raytheon Missiles and Defense are […]
4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Africa CDC expects Mpox vaccines to arrive within 2 weeks