Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Websites of several German airports not reachable

Feb 16, 2023, 3:53 AM | Updated: 5:11 am
FILE - An aircraft lands at the international airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Nov. 17, 2022. The Int...

FILE - An aircraft lands at the international airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Nov. 17, 2022. The Internet sites of several German airports were disrupted on Thursday after what may have been a suspected hacker attack, German news agency dpa reported. The disruptions did not appear to have an immediate impact on the country's air traffic, the agency said.( AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)

( AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BERLIN (AP) — The internet sites of several German airports were disrupted on Thursday after what may have been a hacker attack, German news agency dpa reported.

The disruptions did not appear to have an immediate impact on the country’s air traffic, the agency said.

Nuremberg Airport in southern Germany reported that its online site was receiving so many requests that it collapsed. The homepages of Duesseldorf and Dortmund airports in the west of the country were also unreachable, dpa reported.

In eastern Germany, the website of Erfurt-Weimar airport was shut down. The airport’s internet provider was checking whether it was a hacker attack, dpa reported.

On Wednesday, Frankfurt airport had to temporarily divert all flights away from the country’s busiest airport after a problem with airline Lufthansa’s computer systems that was caused by construction works.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

A corner flag showing the logo of Manchester United is seen ahead of the English FA Cup 4th round s...
Associated Press

Potential buyers of Manchester United crunching the numbers

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — After missing out on Chelsea last year, British businessman Martin Broughton knows how potential buyers will be feeling ahead of Friday’s deadline to submit bids for Manchester United. The late nights spent crunching the numbers. Checking and double-checking that financial backers will make good on their promises. Then that final bid […]
5 hours ago
Associated Press

Africa CDC expects Mpox vaccines to arrive within 2 weeks

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Africa’s public health body says it hopes Mpox vaccines will finally arrive on the continent “in another two weeks, tops” after months of seeking doses. The doses will go first to countries with acute need and the largest overall burden, the acting director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and […]
5 hours ago
FILE - The new Airbus A320neo rolls on the runway of Toulouse-Blagnac airport, southwestern France,...
Associated Press

Airbus sees profit boost, but defense and space challenges

TOULOUSE, France (AP) — Airbus is urging stepped-up European cooperation to ensure the continent’s security and future access to space after a year that saw the company suffer fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine and the crash of a European satellite launcher. The France-based plane maker on Thursday reported a record overall 2022 profit of […]
5 hours ago
People wearing face masks walk across a busy street at the Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong K...
Associated Press

Hong Kong population drops for 3rd year under COVID shadow

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s government announced Thursday that the territory’s population dropped for a third straight year as deaths rose during the pandemic and anti-virus measures reduced the number of arriving workers, but did not mention an exodus of residents sparked by a crackdown on the pro-democracy movement. The city’s population declined 0.9% […]
5 hours ago
FILE - Nigeria's President, Muhammadu Buhari in Lagos, Nigeria, on Jan. 23, 2023. Nigerian Presiden...
Associated Press

Nigerian leader defends currency swap as pain, protests grow

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said Thursday that the country’s redesigned currency would bolster the upcoming presidential election, appealing for an end to violent protests over a resulting cash shortage that has led to daylong lines at banks, business closures and people unable to pay for basic needs. As he came under […]
5 hours ago
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the National Governors Association in the E...
Associated Press

Biden taking new steps to address racial inequality in gov’t

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to order the federal government to do more to address racial inequality. Biden’s directive comes Thursday as the challenges and complexities of systemic racism are again drawing the public’s attention. Last month, Tyre Nichols, a Black man, died several days after he was severely beaten by five […]
5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Websites of several German airports not reachable