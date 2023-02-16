Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Global shares jump, boosted by a strong reading on US retail

Feb 16, 2023, 12:31 AM | Updated: 2:40 am
People walk in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities ...

People walk in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Tokyo. Asian shares edged higher Thursday, cheered by a stronger than expected reading on U.S. retail sales that set off a rally on Wall Street. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mostly higher Thursday, cheered on by a stronger than expected reading on U.S. retail sales that set off a rally on Wall Street.

France’s CAC 40 edged up 0.8% in early trading to 7,356.36. Germany’s DAX added 0.5% to 15,586.02. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.3% to 8,021.43. U.S. shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures little changed but slightly higher at 34,179.00. S&P 500 futures rose nearly 0.2% to 4,166.25.

In the latest data on the regional economy, Japan’s trade deficit reached a record 3.497 trillion yen ($26.2 billion) in January. Imports for the world’s third-largest economy jumped amid higher raw material and energy costs, and a weak yen. Exports rose 3.5%.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.7% to finish at 27,696.44. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.8% to 7,410.30. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 2.0% to 2,475.48. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.8% to 20,987.67, while the Shanghai Composite slipped 1.0% to 3,249.03.

“Asian equities were higher on Thursday after a positive day on Wall Street, where price action was driven by strong retail sales in the US, which signaled a hot economy at the start of the year,” Anderson Alves at ActivTrades said in a report.

Japanese machinery orders for December returned to growth after contracting in the previous month.

The total value of machinery orders received by 280 manufacturers in Japan, a key indicator for private sector investment, rose a seasonally adjusted 6.5% in December from the month before. The key indicator, private-sector machinery orders, excluding volatile ones for ships and electric power companies, increased 1.6% in December.

Sales at U.S. retailers jumped by more last month than expected, even as shoppers contended with higher interest rates on credit cards and other loans. The surprising strength offers hope that the most important part of the U.S. economy, consumer spending, will remain resilient despite worries about a possible recession. It’s the latest piece of data to show the economy remains stronger than feared.

At the same time, though, the strong demand could add more fuel to inflation, leading the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates high. A report earlier this week showed prices are cooling less than expected.

After Tuesday’s data on inflation was slightly hotter than expected, economists at Deutsche Bank raised their forecast for how high the Fed will take its key overnight interest rate. They now see it ultimately rising to 5.6%, up from their prior forecast of 5.1%.

The Fed has already pulled its overnight rate all the way to a range of 4.50% to 4.75%, up from virtually zero a year ago.

The Deutsche Bank economists said they still expect a recession, but that the near-term strength in the economy could push its timing into the last three months of the year, later than they earlier thought.

Many other traders have also been raising their forecasts for how high the Fed will ultimately take interest rates. They’ve also sharply reduced bets for the Fed to cut rates late this year. The next big milestone for the market will likely be the Fed’s meeting in late March, when policymakers will give their latest forecasts for where interest rates will be at the end of the year.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude added 57 cents to $79.16 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It fell 47 cents to $78.59 on Wednesday. Brent crude, the international pricing standard, rose 48 cents to $85.86 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar fell to 133.90 Japanese yen from 134.16 yen. The euro cost $1.0712, up from $1.0690.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Associated Press

China sanctions Lockheed Martin, Raytheon for Taiwan sales

BEIJING (AP) — China on Thursday imposed trade and investment sanctions on U.S. military contractors Lockheed Martin and Raytheon for supplying weapons to Taiwan, stepping up efforts to isolate the island democracy claimed by the ruling Communist Party as part of its territory. The companies are barred from importing goods into China or making new […]
3 hours ago
Associated Press

France prepares for 5th day of pension reform protest

PARIS (AP) — France is bracing for a fifth day of nationwide strikes and protests Thursday against a pension reform that is the flagship policy of President Emmanuel Macron’s second term. This latest round is expected to be less disruptive that on previous occasions, with the Paris Metro working normally and most schools unaffected. A […]
3 hours ago
An armed security person stands stand guard at the gate of a building housing BBC office in New Del...
Associated Press

Indian officials probe BBC for 3rd day, alleging tax dodge

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s tax officials were searching the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai for a third straight day on Thursday seeking information about the organization’s business operations amid allegations of tax evasion, as opposition political parties and other media organizations criticized the move as an attempt to intimidate the media. Some […]
3 hours ago
This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows the under-construction Akkuyu nuclear power plant i...
Associated Press

Turkey quake revives debate over nuclear plant being built

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A devastating earthquake that toppled buildings across parts of Turkey and neighboring Syria has revived a longstanding debate locally and in neighboring Cyprus about a large nuclear power station being built on Turkey’s southern Mediterranean coastline. The plant’s site in Akkuyu, located some 210 miles (338 kilometers) and 245 miles (394 […]
3 hours ago
A man raises his hand with a question for East Palestine, Ohio Mayor Trent Conaway, center, during ...
Associated Press

Upset Ohio town residents seek answers over train derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Residents of the Ohio village upended by a freight train derailment packed a school gym to seek answers about whether they were safe from toxic chemicals that spilled or were burned off. Hundreds of worried people gathered Wednesday in East Palestine, near the Pennsylvania state line, to hear state officials […]
1 day ago
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, second rig...
Associated Press

North Korea’s Kim breaks ground for housing, farm projects

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un attended groundbreaking ceremonies for new housing and farming projects, which are part of his push for domestic achievements as the country’s economic isolation deepens amid his defiant pursuit of nuclear arms. North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said Kim broke ground Wednesday […]
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Global shares jump, boosted by a strong reading on US retail