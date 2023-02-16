Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Ford stops production of electric F-150 after battery fire

Feb 15, 2023, 8:39 PM | Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 2:39 am
FILE - The Ford F-150 Lightning displayed at the Philadelphia Auto Show, Jan. 27, 2023, in Philade...

FILE - The Ford F-150 Lightning displayed at the Philadelphia Auto Show, Jan. 27, 2023, in Philadelphia. Ford Motor Co. says it has suspended production and halted shipments of the F-150 Lightning electric pickup after a battery caught fire during a pre-delivery quality check. On Wednesday, Feb. 15, the automaker said in a statement it has no reason to believe electric pickups already in use by customers are affected by the battery issue. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford Motor Co. has suspended production and halted shipments of the F-150 Lightning electric pickup after a battery caught fire during a pre-delivery quality check.

Production at Ford’s Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, has been stopped until at least the end of next week.

The automaker said in a statement Wednesday night it has no reason to believe electric pickups already in use by customers are affected by the battery issue.

“By the end of next week, we expect to conclude our investigation and apply what we learn to the truck’s battery production processes,” Ford spokeswoman Emma Berg said in the statement. “This could take a few weeks.”

The fire happened at an outdoor lot nearby in Dearborn where vehicles are held for quality checks. The truck with the battery problem and two nearby vehicles were damaged by the fire, Berg said. No injuries were reported.

The company believes it has identified the root cause of the battery problem, including the likely population of trucks affected by it. “We monitor vehicle data to help ensure our vehicles are performing as expected in the field,” Berg said.

The company will continue to hold completed trucks until engineering and production changes are made.

Batteries for the trucks are supplied by SK Innovation, a Korean supplier with a factory in Georgia.

The production halt comes at an inopportune time for Ford, which has struggled with quality issues, recalls and high warranty costs for several years.

The problem also stops production of a popular product. Berg said the company is still working through a backlog of nearly 200,000 reservations for the F-150 Lightning since it stopped taking them in December 2021. Reservation holders put down $100 deposits, which Ford was converting to orders.

Last year, Ford sold more than 15,000 of the trucks in its first full year of production.

There have been previous problems with the lithium-ion batteries used in most electric vehicles. Fires in the batteries can burn very hot and take thousands of gallons of water to extinguish, which has caused difficulty for firefighters attempting to put out battery fires in several Teslas after crashes. General Motors, Hyundai, BMW and others have issued recalls of the batteries.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Associated Press

China sanctions Lockheed Martin, Raytheon for Taiwan sales

BEIJING (AP) — China on Thursday imposed trade and investment sanctions on U.S. military contractors Lockheed Martin and Raytheon for supplying weapons to Taiwan, stepping up efforts to isolate the island democracy claimed by the ruling Communist Party as part of its territory. The companies are barred from importing goods into China or making new […]
3 hours ago
Associated Press

France prepares for 5th day of pension reform protest

PARIS (AP) — France is bracing for a fifth day of nationwide strikes and protests Thursday against a pension reform that is the flagship policy of President Emmanuel Macron’s second term. This latest round is expected to be less disruptive that on previous occasions, with the Paris Metro working normally and most schools unaffected. A […]
3 hours ago
An armed security person stands stand guard at the gate of a building housing BBC office in New Del...
Associated Press

Indian officials probe BBC for 3rd day, alleging tax dodge

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s tax officials were searching the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai for a third straight day on Thursday seeking information about the organization’s business operations amid allegations of tax evasion, as opposition political parties and other media organizations criticized the move as an attempt to intimidate the media. Some […]
3 hours ago
This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows the under-construction Akkuyu nuclear power plant i...
Associated Press

Turkey quake revives debate over nuclear plant being built

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A devastating earthquake that toppled buildings across parts of Turkey and neighboring Syria has revived a longstanding debate locally and in neighboring Cyprus about a large nuclear power station being built on Turkey’s southern Mediterranean coastline. The plant’s site in Akkuyu, located some 210 miles (338 kilometers) and 245 miles (394 […]
3 hours ago
People walk in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities ...
Associated Press

Global shares jump, boosted by a strong reading on US retail

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mostly higher Thursday, cheered on by a stronger than expected reading on U.S. retail sales that set off a rally on Wall Street. France’s CAC 40 edged up 0.8% in early trading to 7,356.36. Germany’s DAX added 0.5% to 15,586.02. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.3% to 8,021.43. U.S. shares […]
3 hours ago
A man raises his hand with a question for East Palestine, Ohio Mayor Trent Conaway, center, during ...
Associated Press

Upset Ohio town residents seek answers over train derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Residents of the Ohio village upended by a freight train derailment packed a school gym to seek answers about whether they were safe from toxic chemicals that spilled or were burned off. Hundreds of worried people gathered Wednesday in East Palestine, near the Pennsylvania state line, to hear state officials […]
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
Ford stops production of electric F-150 after battery fire