Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
UNITED STATES NEWS

1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at El Paso, Texas shopping mall

Feb 15, 2023, 8:38 PM | Updated: 9:40 pm
(Twitter Photo/@AMartinezEPT)...
(Twitter Photo/@AMartinezEPT)
(Twitter Photo/@AMartinezEPT)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Police in El Paso, Texas, say a second person has been taken into custody following a shooting at a shopping mall Wednesday that left one person dead and three other people wounded.

Interim police chief Peter Pacillas said that Cielo Vista Mall was still considered a crime scene, and that it would remain locked down until authorities had completed their investigation.

Pacillas stressed that the danger had passed.

RELATED STORIES

“There is no more danger. I want to repeat that: There is no more danger to the public,” Pacillas said.

The two people in custody and as well as the victims are males, Pacillas said.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Police in El Paso, Texas, say one person was killed and three other people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday in a shopping mall.

One person has been taken into custody, El Paso police spokesperson Sgt. Robert Gomez said. No immediate information was given about that person.

Police were looking for another person who could have been involved, Gomez said. No description was given.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, Gomez said, but he could not provide more information about that.

“It’s too early to speculate on motive,” he said.

The three who were wounded were taken to local hospitals, Gomez said.

University Medical Center in El Paso said in a statement that two male gunshot victims were being treated there. They were in critical condition.

The condition of the third victim was not immediately known.

Gomez said police believe the scene is secure and that officers are sweeping through the whole mall to verify that.

“This is a large scene,” Gomez said. “It’s going to take some time to clear the mall.”

Authorities have set up a reunification center at a nearby high school.

Police earlier said the shooting was reported at the shopping mall’s food court.

Wednesday’s shooting at the Cielo Vista Mall happened in a busy shopping area and across a large parking lot from a Walmart where 23 people were killed in a racist attack in 2019.

The United States has seen dozens of people killed in mass shootings so far in 2023, most recently Monday at Michigan State University, where three students were killed and five more were wounded. In January, 11 people were killed in the Los Angeles-area city of Monterey Park as they welcomed the Lunar New Year at a dance hall popular with older Asian Americans.

In 2022, more than 600 mass shootings occurred in the U.S. in which at least four people were killed or wounded, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

United States News

Shoppers pass an large L.L. Bean boot displayed outside an L.L. Bean store in Pittsburgh on Monday,...
Associated Press

Retail sales increase in January as Americans defy inflation and rate hikes

America’s consumers rebounded last month from a weak holiday shopping season by boosting their spending at stores and restaurants at the fastest pace in almost two years.
1 day ago
FILE - A vendor bags psilocybin mushrooms at a cannabis marketplace on May 24, 2019 in Los Angeles....
Associated Press

Red states join push throughout US to legalize magic mushrooms for therapy

Lawmakers throughout the United States are weighing proposals to legalize psychedelic mushrooms for people.
1 day ago
(AP Photo/Wayne Parry)...
Associated Press

US casinos top $60B in revenue in 2022, best year on record

Commercial casinos in the United States won more than $60 billion from gamblers in 2022, the best year in the industry’s history.
1 day ago
FILE - Raquel Welch appears at the Los Angeles premiere of "How to Be a Latin Lover" on April 26, 2...
Associated Press

Hollywood star, international sex symbol Raquel Welch dies at 82

Movie star and international sex symbol Raquel Welch died early Wednesday after a brief illness, according to her agent.
1 day ago
(Twitter Photo/@RepRubenGallego)...
KTAR.com

Arizona Rep. Gallego requests Defense Department briefing on objects shot down over US

U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona requested a briefing from the Defense Department regarding objects that have been shot down over the nation.
1 day ago
President Joe Biden speaks at the National Association of Counties 2023 Legislative Conference in W...
Associated Press

Biden, Yellen warn of ‘catastrophe’ if debt limit not raised

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Tuesday of a potential economic crisis if a deal isn’t reached to increase the federal debt ceiling. They raised the alarm during speeches to the National Association of Counties, which was holding a conference in Washington. Biden said many local governments have recovered […]
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at El Paso, Texas shopping mall