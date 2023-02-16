Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at El Paso, Texas shopping mall

Feb 15, 2023, 6:12 PM | Updated: 8:03 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Police in El Paso, Texas, say one person was killed and three other people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday in a shopping mall.

One person has been taken into custody, El Paso police spokesperson Sgt. Robert Gomez said. No immediate information was given about that person.

Police were looking for another person who could have been involved, Gomez said. No description was given.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, Gomez said, but he could not provide more information about that.

“It’s too early to speculate on motive,” he said.

The three who were wounded were taken to local hospitals, Gomez said.

University Medical Center in El Paso said in a statement that two male gunshot victims were being treated there. They were in critical condition.

The condition of the third victim was not immediately known.

Gomez said police believe the scene is secure and that officers are sweeping through the whole mall to verify that.

“This is a large scene,” Gomez said. “It’s going to take some time to clear the mall.”

Authorities have set up a reunification center at a nearby high school.

Police earlier said the shooting was reported at the shopping mall’s food court.

Wednesday’s shooting at the Cielo Vista Mall happened in a busy shopping area and across a large parking lot from a Walmart where 23 people were killed in a racist attack in 2019.

The United States has seen dozens of people killed in mass shootings so far in 2023, most recently Monday at Michigan State University, where three students were killed and five more were wounded. In January, 11 people were killed in the Los Angeles-area city of Monterey Park as they welcomed the Lunar New Year at a dance hall popular with older Asian Americans.

In 2022, more than 600 mass shootings occurred in the U.S. in which at least four people were killed or wounded, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

___

Follow AP’s full coverage of shootings: https://apnews.com/hub/shootings

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Republican Rep. Josiah Magnuson speaks in favor of an attempt to remove exceptions from a proposed ...
Associated Press

S. Carolina House passes abortion ban; no sign of budging

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — For the second time since the U.S. Supreme Court ended federal abortion protections, the South Carolina House has passed a near-total abortion ban — and shows no sign of budging. The lower chamber’s Republican supermajority on Wednesday continued its efforts to make South Carolina the 13th state with a ban from […]
20 hours ago
Leviathan Myers-Rowell, right, looks back at his mother Jodi Rowell, left, and calls out to her as ...
Associated Press

Mississippi families protest bill to limit transgender care

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Transgender teens, their parents and supporters protested outside the Mississippi Capitol on Wednesday, calling on legislators to kill a measure that would ban gender-affirming health care for people younger than 18. House Bill 1125 passed the Republican-led House 78-30 on Jan. 19, with all opposition coming from Democrats. It awaits consideration […]
20 hours ago
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris and Guatemala's Minister of Foreign Affairs Pedro Brolo wave at...
Associated Press

Japanese company opens first auto parts plant in Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A Japanese company opened the first auto parts plant in Guatemala on Wednesday as part of an effort to boost the region’s economy and curb outmigration. The plant is run by Yazaki North America, Inc. and makes automotive wiring harnesses. The $10 million plant was opened with assistance from the U.S. […]
20 hours ago
Fans do the tomahawk chop during the Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration and parade in Kansas C...
Associated Press

Native Americans grapple with Chiefs Super Bowl celebrations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Moontee Sinquah spent only one minute onstage inside the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix during the NFL’s Super Bowl Opening Night. But it’s a minute that will remain unforgettable. The Native American hoop dancer had never been that close to football players and coaches about to compete in the league’s […]
20 hours ago
Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on what Republica...
Associated Press

GOP subpoenas tech CEOs as part of probe into censorship

WASHINGTON (AP) — Subpoenas were sent to the chief executives of the five largest tech companies on Wednesday as congressional Republicans moved to investigate what they assert is widespread corporate censorship of conservative voices. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, issued the subpoenas as the latest in a series of […]
20 hours ago
Samuel Bankman-Fried, center, departs Manhattan federal court in New York, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, ...
Associated Press

FTX founder’s bail signatories include 2 family friends

NEW YORK (AP) — Two Stanford University academics signed on to FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s $250 million bail package, enabling him to live with his parents while awaiting trial on fraud charges, court papers revealed Wednesday. Unsealed papers in Manhattan federal court showed that Larry Kramer, dean emeritus of Stanford Law School, and Andreas Paepcke, […]
20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at El Paso, Texas shopping mall