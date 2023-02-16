Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Construction begins on Rinchem’s 3rd metro Phoenix chemical facility

Feb 15, 2023, 8:00 PM
(Facebook Photo/McLeod Software) (Rinchem Photo Rendering) (Rinchem Photo Rendering)

PHOENIX — Construction began Monday on a chemical warehouse anticipated to be completed in the West Valley by the end of the year.

The new Rinchem Company LLC industrial facility located near Dysart and Cactus roads in Surprise will span more than 123,500 square feet upon completion, developer Graycor Construction Company said in a press release.

It will mark Rinchem’s third facility in metro Phoenix that works to safely handle chemicals and gasses each year.

“Expanding Rinchem’s footprint in Arizona awards us the ability to continue to support both the chemical and semiconductor manufacturers’ expansions,” Matt Jensen, Rinchem’s vice president of Rinchem’s warehousing operations, said in the release.

“Rinchem is proud to partner with Graycor to help us build another Arizona warehouse optimized for safety and efficiency in accordance with our global standards.”

When complete, the facility sitting on 21 acres will be equipped with a highly specialized warehouse space, administrative offices, shipping/receiving capabilities and an 11-truck loading dock.

It will also feature a high bay and freezer bay chemical storage and flat concrete floors in the main building, as well as six pads that will allow for maximum chemical containment.

“These are all critical features that allow Rinchem to safely manage high purity chemicals and gasses — a service that a number of Phoenix’s high-growth local industries depend on, particularly our booming semiconductor market,” Rusty Martin, Graycor’s southwest division general manager, said in the release.

