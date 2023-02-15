Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Japanese company opens first auto parts plant in Guatemala

Feb 15, 2023, 4:21 PM | Updated: 4:30 pm
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris and Guatemala's Minister of Foreign Affairs Pedro Brolo wave at...

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris and Guatemala's Minister of Foreign Affairs Pedro Brolo wave at her arrival ceremony in Guatemala City, Sunday, June 6, 2021, at the Guatemalan Air Force Central Command. According to Lindsey Zuluaga, an aid to United States Vice President Kamala Harris, the Japanese Yazaki Corporation started on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, production of auto parts in Guatemala, a result of Harris´ promise to help create jobs in the Central American nation and keep Guatemalans from emigrating to the U.S. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A Japanese company opened the first auto parts plant in Guatemala on Wednesday as part of an effort to boost the region’s economy and curb outmigration.

The plant is run by Yazaki North America, Inc. and makes automotive wiring harnesses. The $10 million plant was opened with assistance from the U.S. Agency for International Development.

It was part of an appeal by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in 2021 for companies to invest in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. The idea is to create jobs for people in the region so they wouldn’t have to emigrate.

The Yazaki plant in the western province of San Marcos will employ about 1,000 people. USAID provided funding for advisers.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Fans do the tomahawk chop during the Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration and parade in Kansas C...
Associated Press

Native Americans grapple with Chiefs Super Bowl celebrations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Moontee Sinquah spent only one minute onstage inside the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix during the NFL’s Super Bowl Opening Night. But it’s a minute that will remain unforgettable. The Native American hoop dancer had never been that close to football players and coaches about to compete in the league’s […]
17 hours ago
Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on what Republica...
Associated Press

GOP subpoenas tech CEOs as part of probe into censorship

WASHINGTON (AP) — Subpoenas were sent to the chief executives of the five largest tech companies on Wednesday as congressional Republicans moved to investigate what they assert is widespread corporate censorship of conservative voices Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, issued the subpoenas as the latest in a series of […]
17 hours ago
Samuel Bankman-Fried, center, departs Manhattan federal court in New York, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, ...
Associated Press

FTX founder’s bail signatories include 2 family friends

NEW YORK (AP) — Two Stanford University academics signed on to FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s $250 million bail package, enabling him to live with his parents while awaiting trial on fraud charges, court papers revealed Wednesday. Unsealed papers in Manhattan federal court showed that Larry Kramer, dean emeritus of Stanford Law School, and Andreas Paepcke, […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

Bears purchase property for new Arlington Heights stadium

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears on Wednesday purchased the property that they’ve been sizing up for a new stadium in suburban Arlington Heights. WFLD-TV reported that the Bears announced that they bought the 326-acre property for $197.2 million. The team cautioned, however, that the purchase doesn’t mean plans for a new domed […]
17 hours ago
This image released by McDonald’s shows the McPlant plant-based burger and and the new plant-base...
Associated Press

Fowl-free: McDonald’s debuts plant-based McNuggets

McDonald’s McNuggets are going fowl-free. The Chicago-based fast food giant is introducing plant-based McNuggets next week. Germany will be the first market to get them. McPlant Nuggets __ made from peas, corn and wheat with a tempura batter __ are the second product McDonald’s has co-developed with Beyond Meat, an El Segundo, California-based maker of […]
17 hours ago
FILE - Tents line the sidewalk on SW Clay Street in Portland, Ore., on Dec. 9, 2020. A record 193 h...
Associated Press

Substances fuel record homeless deaths in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A record 193 homeless people died in Oregon’s Multnomah County, home to Portland, in 2021, a 53% increase compared with the previous year, according to a new county report released Wednesday. Substances contributed to about 60% of those deaths, the report found, mirroring trends seen across the country. Similar to 2020, […]
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
Japanese company opens first auto parts plant in Guatemala