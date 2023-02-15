Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Substances fuel record homeless deaths in Portland, Oregon

Feb 15, 2023, 2:53 PM | Updated: 4:08 pm
FILE - Tents line the sidewalk on SW Clay Street in Portland, Ore., on Dec. 9, 2020. A record 193 h...

FILE - Tents line the sidewalk on SW Clay Street in Portland, Ore., on Dec. 9, 2020. A record 193 homeless people died in Oregon's Multnomah County, home to Portland, in 2021. A county report released Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, found that substances were involved in about 60% of the deaths. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)

(AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A record 193 homeless people died in Oregon’s Multnomah County, home to Portland, in 2021, a 53% increase compared with the previous year, according to a new county report released Wednesday.

Substances contributed to about 60% of those deaths, the report found, mirroring trends seen across the country.

Similar to 2020, methamphetamine was the most common drug noted in the county’s fatalities. But the number of deaths involving fentanyl, and a combination of opioids and meth, saw the biggest increases.

“Polysubstance, meth and fentanyl are the key takeaways,” said county health officer Jennifer Vines, adding that fentanyl use exploded during the pandemic.

“For a long time, we imagined that fentanyl was sort of a drug contaminant that people would kind of stumble upon accidentally, and it would be something that might move through the drug supply,” she said during a news conference. “What we weren’t prepared for was simply the use of fentanyl as a drug that became cheap, that became highly available, and that is so potent and short-acting that people actually develop an addiction and seek out the drug itself.”

Compared with 2020, the number of homeless deaths involving fentanyl jumped more than eightfold, from four to 36. Those stemming from combined opioid and meth use jumped from 27 to 47.

Meth, however, remained the deadliest drug overall. It was involved in 93 deaths — 82% of substance fatalities — continuing the trend from 2020.

County health officials said they have had difficulty responding to the spike in meth use because there is no medication that can reverse a meth overdose, the way that naloxone can reverse an opioid overdose.

“It’s been really hard and really scary,” said Haven Wheelock, program supervisor at Outside In, a Portland-based nonprofit that provides addiction and homelessness services. “For many years, it’s been an uphill battle to have these conversations and to talk about overdose deaths as the public health crisis that it is, and homelessness as the crisis that it is.”

The report relied on the findings of medical examiners, who tend to investigate non-natural deaths including those caused by suspicious or unknown circumstances, such as homicide and suicide, and those caused by injuries and accidents, such as overdoses. For that reason, the deaths in the report are likely an undercount, county health officials said.

The number of homeless people who died by homicide more than doubled from 2020 to reach a new high of 18, accounting for nearly 10% of all homeless deaths. The majority involved guns. The increase tracks with a citywide trend in Portland, which has reported record homicides for the last two years amid a surge in gun violence.

Extreme weather events were another notable factor in homeless deaths, the report found. Four people died during the devastating summer 2021 “heat dome,” and eight people died of hypothermia during the winter months.

Although 2021 was the first full year of the pandemic, only two homeless deaths were identified as being caused by COVID-19. But the report says this figure is likely an undercount, as medical examiners don’t investigate the deaths of people hospitalized for more than 24 hours prior to a natural death. No COVID-19 deaths were identified by medical examiners in 2020.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Fans do the tomahawk chop during the Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration and parade in Kansas C...
Associated Press

Native Americans grapple with Chiefs Super Bowl celebrations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Moontee Sinquah spent only one minute onstage inside the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix during the NFL’s Super Bowl Opening Night. But it’s a minute that will remain unforgettable. The Native American hoop dancer had never been that close to football players and coaches about to compete in the league’s […]
16 hours ago
Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on what Republica...
Associated Press

GOP subpoenas tech CEOs as part of probe into censorship

WASHINGTON (AP) — Subpoenas were sent to the chief executives of the five largest tech companies on Wednesday as congressional Republicans moved to investigate what they assert is widespread corporate censorship of conservative voices Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, issued the subpoenas as the latest in a series of […]
16 hours ago
Samuel Bankman-Fried, center, departs Manhattan federal court in New York, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, ...
Associated Press

FTX founder’s bail signatories include 2 family friends

NEW YORK (AP) — Two Stanford University academics signed on to FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s $250 million bail package, enabling him to live with his parents while awaiting trial on fraud charges, court papers revealed Wednesday. Unsealed papers in Manhattan federal court showed that Larry Kramer, dean emeritus of Stanford Law School, and Andreas Paepcke, […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Bears purchase property for new Arlington Heights stadium

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears on Wednesday purchased the property that they’ve been sizing up for a new stadium in suburban Arlington Heights. WFLD-TV reported that the Bears announced that they bought the 326-acre property for $197.2 million. The team cautioned, however, that the purchase doesn’t mean plans for a new domed […]
16 hours ago
This image released by McDonald’s shows the McPlant plant-based burger and and the new plant-base...
Associated Press

Fowl-free: McDonald’s debuts plant-based McNuggets

McDonald’s McNuggets are going fowl-free. The Chicago-based fast food giant is introducing plant-based McNuggets next week. Germany will be the first market to get them. McPlant Nuggets __ made from peas, corn and wheat with a tempura batter __ are the second product McDonald’s has co-developed with Beyond Meat, an El Segundo, California-based maker of […]
16 hours ago
FILE - The FTX Arena logo is seen where the Miami Heat basketball team plays on Nov. 12, 2022, in M...
Associated Press

FTX bankruptcy judge denies request for independent examiner

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The judge presiding over the bankruptcy of cryptocurrency exchange FTX has denied a request by the U.S. bankruptcy trustee to appoint an independent examiner in the case. The trustee, who serves as a government watchdog in Chapter 11 reorganizations, argued that the company’s financial affairs and business operations, including allegations of […]
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Substances fuel record homeless deaths in Portland, Oregon