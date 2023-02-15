Silver Alert issued for 63-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday for a 63-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix.

Jennie Rodriquez went missing from her residence near 16th and Roosevelt streets at about 5 a.m.

She has medical issues and is easily confused.

Rodriquez was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a long-sleeved gray t-shirt with “TUS1” in yellow letters on the front and black crocs.

She is 5 feet tall, weighs 175 pounds and has black eyes and white hair.

Anyone with information on Rodriquez’s whereabouts should call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-534-2121 or 602-262-6141 after hours.

