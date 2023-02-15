Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Feb 15, 2023, 2:33 PM | Updated: 3:03 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell 47 cents to $78.59 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for April delivery fell 20 cents to $85.38 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 1 cent to $2.50 a gallon. March heating oil fell 10 cents to $2.84 a gallon. March natural gas fell 10 cents to $2.47 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $20.10 to $1,845.30 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 30 cents to $21.57 an ounce and March copper fell 6 cents to $4.01 a pound.

The dollar rose to 134.18 Japanese yen from 133.06 yen. The euro fell to $1.0681 from $1.0739.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Associated Press

FTX bankruptcy judge denies request for independent examiner

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The judge presiding over the bankruptcy of cryptocurrency exchange FTX has denied a request by the U.S. bankruptcy trustee to appoint an independent examiner in the case. The trustee, who serves as a government watchdog in Chapter 11 reorganizations, argued that the company’s financial affairs and business operations, including allegations of […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Town can’t refuse Amazon offer despite Duvall opposition

Actor Robert Duvall was one of more than 100 speakers at a northern Virginia town’s council meeting opposing a proposed $550 million data center from Amazon. The Town of Warrenton voted 4-3 early Wednesday morning to approve a special use permit for Amazon, despite Duvall’s opposition. The 92-year-old “The Godfather” and “The Great Santini” actor […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Airbnb, Analog Devices rise; Taiwan Semi, Lithia Motors fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday: Airbnb Inc., up $16.14 to $137.01. The online rental company posted stronger profit and revenue than analysts expected. Bausch + Lomb Corp.. up $1.33 to $18.31. Brent Saunders will return as CEO of the eye care company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 2/15/2023

Stocks closed slightly higher on Wall Street after a report showed U.S. shoppers opened their wallets at stores last month by much more than expected. The S&P 500 eked out a gain of 0.3% Wednesday after erasing an early loss. The Dow was up slightly and the Nasdaq composite ended higher. The surprisingly strong report […]
15 hours ago
FILE - World Bank Group President David Malpass attends a news conference during the 2022 annual me...
Associated Press

Trump pick Malpass stepping down as head of the World Bank

WASHINGTON (AP) — David Malpass is stepping down as president of the World Bank, nearly four years after former President Donald Trump nominated him to run the 189-nation agency. The anti-poverty lender said Wednesday that Malpass would be leaving by June 30. His five-year term was due to expire in April 2024. Malpass, an economist […]
15 hours ago
FILE - An Aeromar turbojet is symbolically baptized during the inauguration of a new terminal at th...
Associated Press

Hit by pandemic, small Mexican airline Aeromar shuts down

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The small Mexican airline Aeromar announced Wednesday it is closing down due to financial problems after failing to recover from a pandemic downturn. The regional carrier operated 21 routes in Mexico and flew to McAllen and Laredo in Texas and Havana, Cuba. It specialized in flying routes between Mexico City and […]
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities