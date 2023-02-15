Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

FTX bankruptcy judge denies request for independent examiner

Feb 15, 2023, 2:47 PM | Updated: 3:59 pm
FILE - The FTX Arena logo is seen where the Miami Heat basketball team plays on Nov. 12, 2022, in M...

FILE - The FTX Arena logo is seen where the Miami Heat basketball team plays on Nov. 12, 2022, in Miami. The judge presiding over the bankruptcy of cryptocurrency exchange FTX on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, has denied a request by the U.S. bankruptcy trustee to appoint an independent examiner in the case. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The judge presiding over the bankruptcy of cryptocurrency exchange FTX has denied a request by the U.S. bankruptcy trustee to appoint an independent examiner in the case.

The trustee, who serves as a government watchdog in Chapter 11 reorganizations, argued that the company’s financial affairs and business operations, including allegations of unprecedented fraud leading to its collapse, should be reviewed by a disinterested person, not left to an internal investigation.

But Judge John Dorsey rejected the request on Wednesday. He agreed with FTX and its official committee of unsecured creditors that an examiner’s work would be too costly and would duplicate investigations already under way by FTX’s new leadership, the creditors committee and several federal agencies.

“There is no question that if an examiner is appointed, the cost of the examination, given the scope suggested by the trustee at the hearing, would be in the tens of millions of dollars and would likely exceed 100 million dollars,” Dorsey said.

The judge noted that the goal of the bankruptcy is to return as much value as possible to FTX creditors and customers. “Every dollar spent in these cases on administrative expense is a dollar less to creditors,” he said.

Dorsey also indicated that he has confidence in John Ray III, who replaced FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried as CEO on the same day the company sought bankruptcy protection in November.

“There is no question that Mr. Ray is completely independent of prior management and the companies he was appointed to lead,” Dorsey said, describing Ray as “highly qualified” and “a consummate professional.” The judge similarly expressed confidence in the independent directors appointed by Ray to oversee four silos of FTX business units during the bankruptcy.

Meanwhile, Bankman-Fried is scheduled to appear in a New York courtroom on Thursday for a review of his bail conditions. Prosecutors have expressed concerns about Bankman-Fried accessing the internet using a virtual private network. They acknowledge that VPNs can be used for benign purposes but note that they also can be used to disguise data transfers and the use of international cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bankman-Fried, 30, has pleaded not guilty to charges that he illegally diverted massive amounts of customer money from FTX to Alameda Research, his cryptocurrency hedge fund trading firm. He has been confined with electronic monitoring to his parents’ home in Palo Alto, California, after being released on a $250 million personal recognizance bond.

FTX co-founder and chief technology officer Gary Wang and Carolyn Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda Research, have pleaded guilty to charges including wire fraud, securities fraud and commodities fraud and are cooperating with federal prosecutors.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Fans do the tomahawk chop during the Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration and parade in Kansas C...
Associated Press

Native Americans grapple with Chiefs Super Bowl celebrations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Moontee Sinquah spent only one minute onstage inside the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix during the NFL’s Super Bowl Opening Night. But it’s a minute that will remain unforgettable. The Native American hoop dancer had never been that close to football players and coaches about to compete in the league’s […]
16 hours ago
Samuel Bankman-Fried, center, departs Manhattan federal court in New York, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, ...
Associated Press

FTX founder’s bail signatories include 2 family friends

NEW YORK (AP) — Two Stanford University academics signed on to FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s $250 million bail package, enabling him to live with his parents while awaiting trial on fraud charges, court papers revealed Wednesday. Unsealed papers in Manhattan federal court showed that Larry Kramer, dean emeritus of Stanford Law School, and Andreas Paepcke, […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Substances fuel record homeless deaths in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A record 193 homeless people died in Oregon’s Multnomah County, home to Portland, in 2021, a 53% increase compared with the previous year, according to a new county report released Wednesday. Substances contributed to about 60% of those deaths, the report found, mirroring trends seen across the country. Similar to 2020, […]
16 hours ago
FILE - Robert Duvall attends the premiere for "Widows" on day 3 of the Toronto International Film F...
Associated Press

Town can’t refuse Amazon offer despite Duvall opposition

Actor Robert Duvall was one of more than 100 speakers at a northern Virginia town’s council meeting opposing a proposed $550 million data center from Amazon. The Town of Warrenton voted 4-3 early Wednesday morning to approve a special use permit for Amazon, despite Duvall’s opposition. The 92-year-old “The Godfather” and “The Great Santini” actor […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell 47 cents to $78.59 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for April delivery fell 20 cents to $85.38 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 1 cent to $2.50 a gallon. March heating oil fell 10 cents to $2.84 a gallon. March natural gas fell 10 cents […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Airbnb, Analog Devices rise; Taiwan Semi, Lithia Motors fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday: Airbnb Inc., up $16.14 to $137.01. The online rental company posted stronger profit and revenue than analysts expected. Bausch + Lomb Corp.. up $1.33 to $18.31. Brent Saunders will return as CEO of the eye care company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., […]
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
FTX bankruptcy judge denies request for independent examiner