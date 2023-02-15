Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
UNITED STATES NEWS

Hollywood star, international sex symbol Raquel Welch dies at 82

Feb 15, 2023, 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:01 pm
FILE - Raquel Welch appears at the Los Angeles premiere of "How to Be a Latin Lover" on April 26, 2...
FILE - Raquel Welch appears at the Los Angeles premiere of "How to Be a Latin Lover" on April 26, 2017. Welch, whose emergence from the sea in a skimpy, furry bikini in the film “One Million Years B.C.” would propel her to international sex symbol status throughout the 1960s and '70s, died early Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, after a brief illness. She was 82. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — Raquel Welch, whose emergence from the sea in a skimpy, furry bikini in the film “One Million Years B.C.” would propel her to international sex symbol status throughout the 1960s and ’70s, has died. She was 82.

Welch died early Wednesday after a brief illness, according to her agent, Stephen LaManna of the talent agency Innovative Artists.

Welch’s breakthrough came in 1966’s campy prehistoric flick “One Million Years B.C.,” despite having a grand total of three lines. Clad in a brown doeskin bikini, she successfully evaded pterodactyls but not the notice of the public.

“I just thought it was a goofy dinosaur epic we’d be able to sweep under the carpet one day,” she told The Associated Press in 1981. “Wrong. It turned out that I was the Bo Derek of the season, the lady in the loin cloth about whom everyone said, ‘My God, what a bod’ and they expected to disappear overnight.”

She did not, playing Lust for the comedy team of Peter Cook and Dudley Moore in their film “Bedazzled” in 1967 and playing a secret agent in the sexy spy spoof “Fathom” that same year.

Her curves and beauty captured pop culture attention, with Playboy crowning her the “most desired woman” of the ’70s, despite never being completely naked in the magazine. In 2013, she graced the No. 2 spot on Men’s Health’s “Hottest Women of All Time” list. In the film “The Shawshank Redemption,” a poster of Welch is used to cover an escape tunnel, the last of three women he used images of after Rita Hayworth and Marilyn Monroe.

In addition to acting, Welch was a singer and dancer. She surprised many critics — and won positive reviews — when she starred in the 1981 musical “Woman of the Year” on Broadway, replacing a vacationing Lauren Bacall. She returned to the Great White Way in 1997 in “Victor/Victoria.”

She knew that some people didn’t take her seriously because of her glamorous image. “I’m not Penny Marshall or Barbra Streisand,” she told the AP in 1993. “They’ll say, ‘Raquel Welch wants to direct? Give me a break.”‘

Welch was born Jo-Raquel Tejada in Chicago and raised in La Jolla, California. (The Jo in her name was from her mother, Josephine). Welch was a divorced mother when she met ex-actor turned press agent, Patrick Curtis.

“The irony of it all is that even though people thought of me as a sex symbol, in reality I was a single mother of two small children!” she wrote in her autobiography, “Raquel: Beyond the Cleavage.”

Curtis became her manager and second husband and helped shape her into a glamor-girl with hundreds of magazine covers and a string of movies, plus exercise videos and books like “The Raquel Welch Total Beauty and Fitness Program.”

Though she would appear in exploitative films, she also surprised many in the industry with fine performances, including in Richard Lester’s “The Three Musketeers,” which earned her a Golden Globe, and opposite James Coco in “Wild Party.” She was also nominated for a Globe in 1988 for the TV movie “Right to Die.”

Married and divorced four times, she is survived by two children, Damon Welch and Tahnee Welch, who also became an actress, including landing a featured role in 1985’s “Cocoon.”

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

United States News

FILE - Payton Gendron is led into the courtroom for a hearing at Erie County Court, in Buffalo, N.Y...
Associated Press

White supremacist gets life in prison for Buffalo massacre

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A white supremacist who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket was sentenced to life in prison without parole Wednesday after relatives of his victims confronted him with pain and rage caused by his racist attack. Anger briefly turned physical at Payton Gendron’s sentencing when a man in the audience […]
15 hours ago
(Twitter Photo/@RepRubenGallego)...
KTAR.com

Arizona Rep. Gallego requests Defense Department briefing on objects shot down over US

U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona requested a briefing from the Defense Department regarding objects that have been shot down over the nation.
15 hours ago
President Joe Biden speaks at the National Association of Counties 2023 Legislative Conference in W...
Associated Press

Biden, Yellen warn of ‘catastrophe’ if debt limit not raised

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Tuesday of a potential economic crisis if a deal isn’t reached to increase the federal debt ceiling. They raised the alarm during speeches to the National Association of Counties, which was holding a conference in Washington. Biden said many local governments have recovered […]
2 days ago
Rescue workers clear rubble from collapsed houses in Sarmada, Syria, on the border crossing with Tu...
Associated Press

Rising toll in Turkey makes quake deadliest in a century

More than 35,000 people have died in Turkey as a result of last week’s earthquakes, making it the deadliest such disaster in 100 years.
2 days ago
Gen. Glen VanHerck, commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command and United States Nor...
Associated Press

Latest downed objects could well be ‘benign,’ US says

The three still-unidentified aerial objects shot down by the U.S. in the past week likely had merely a "benign purpose,” the White House acknowledged Tuesday.
2 days ago
Cashiers process purchases at a Walmart Supercenter in North Bergen, N.J., on Thursday, Feb. 9, 202...
Associated Press

US inflation slows to 6.4%, but price pressures re-emerge

WASHINGTON (AP) — The pace of consumer price increases eased again in January compared with a year earlier, the latest sign that the high inflation that has gripped Americans for nearly two years is slowly easing. At the same time, Tuesday’s consumer price report from the government showed that inflationary pressures in the U.S. economy […]
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Hollywood star, international sex symbol Raquel Welch dies at 82