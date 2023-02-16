Buckeye Air Fair to take off at West Valley airport this weekend

PHOENIX — The sky’s the limit this weekend as viewers will be captivated by an air show taking place in the West Valley.

The eight aerial acts will take place Saturday and Sunday at the Buckeye Municipal Airport with both of the shows taking place during the afternoon.

The air show will be in motion from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Admission into the event is free, but single-day VIP tickets can be purchased online for $60. A parking pass can also be purchased ahead of time at a reduced price of $10.

VIP tent tickets include premier seating, all-day refreshments, private restrooms and a VIP parking pass.

There will also be a kid zone available Friday through Sunday that includes carnival rides, slides and bounce houses. General admission at the event is $20.

Hundreds of pilots will showcase their aircraft, and military and historic static aircraft will be on display.

As part of the air fair, there will also be SciTech Saturday, which takes places from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., where participants will explore aviation-related STEAM with engaging activities and booths.

Flight School Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. will teach about the basics flying while participants can practice what they’ve learned on flight simulators.

Visitors were advised to enter the airport at the Sun Valley Parkway exit on the Interstate 10.

