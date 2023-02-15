Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Gov. Hobbs aims to reuse border shipping containers as affordable housing

Feb 15, 2023, 4:00 PM
(Arizona Governor's Office via AP)

BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said Wednesday that plans are underway to convert thousands of shipping containers used as a border barrier by her predecessor into affordable housing units.

“As far as I know, all of the containers have been removed,” Hobbs told reporters. “They’re stored at two sites near Yuma and Tucson, and we are working on a plan to get those containers to nonprofits in cities that want to use them for affordable housing.”

Hobbs said three state agencies — the departments of Administration, Housing and Emergency Management — are involved in the planning.

In the name of security, former Gov. Doug Ducey authorized using the containers to close gaps along the U.S.-Mexico border on federal land in Yuma and Cochise counties last year. Before he left office, he reached an agreement to take them down to settle a federal lawsuit.

The federal government committed to closing gaps near the Morelos Dam west of Yuma with a permanent barrier.

The state reportedly spent $95 million on construction and $75 million on removal.

Last week, Hobbs attended a demonstration in downtown Phoenix of how the metal boxes can be used for affordable, sustainable housing.

Hobbs mentioned the plan to repurpose the border containers during the Feb. 8 event at SparkBox Park, a small neighborhood built on a city-owned lot in a partnership with local company Steel + Spark.

“We realize to make a dent in the rate of homelessness and to stabilize skyrocketing housing costs, low-income families need additional resources and support today,” she said.

“We will not just build our way out of this affordability crisis with market-rate units alone.”

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Griselda Zetino contributed to this report.

