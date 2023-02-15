Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

CBO projects higher unemployment, slow exit from inflation

Feb 15, 2023, 12:10 PM | Updated: 1:18 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Congressional Budget Office said Wednesday that it expects the U.S. economy to stagnate this year with the unemployment rate jumping to 5.1% — a bleak outlook that was paired with a 10-year projection that publicly held U.S. debt would nearly double to $46.4 trillion in 2033.

The updated 10-year Budget and Economic Outlook outlined stark expectations for the coming year a s high interest rates and inflation, though easing, continue to impact U.S. households and businesses.

The latest figures seemed to affirm the worst fears of many U.S. consumers and businesses. But in a reminder that the U.S. economy has seldom behaved as anticipated through the pandemic and its aftermath, the employment forecast looks very different from the pace of hiring so far this year.

The CBO estimated that just 108,000 jobs will be added in 2023, but employers added 517,000 jobs in January alone. It also assumes that inflation will ease from 6.4% to 4.8% this year, far more pessimistic than Federal Reserve officials who in December said inflation would fall to 3.5%.

The CBO separately pointed to the risks of not increasing the government’s legal borrowing authority, noting that the Treasury Department could exhaust its current “extraordinary measures” to keep the government running while President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy jostle over a deal.

If tax receipts from this year’s filing season fall short of estimated amounts, the U.S. could hit its statutory debt ceiling earlier than July, according to the nonpartisan organization, which provides independent analyses of budget and economic issues to Congress.

The outlook warns about rising yearly budget deficits. In 2033, the CBO anticipates that the yearly shortfall in tax revenues relative to spending would exceed $2.85 trillion, more than double the deficit in 2022. Publicly held debt was roughly equal to U.S. gross domestic product in 2022, but it would climb to 118% of GDP by 2033.

The office says the biggest drivers of rising debt in relation to GDP are increasing interest costs and spending for Medicare and Social Security.

“Over the long-term, our projections suggest that changes in fiscal policy must be made to address the rising costs of interest and mitigate other adverse consequences of high and rising debt,” Phillip Swagel, the CBO’s director, said in a statement.

One reason why the CBO expects a slowdown this year are the actions taken by the Fed. The U.S. central bank has been trying to reduce inflation by raising its benchmark interest rates. Earlier this month the Fed raised its key interest rate a quarter-point, its eighth hike since March of last year.

The CBO expects growth to pick up once the Fed has tamed inflation and pulls back on its benchmark rates.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., center, speaks at a news conference in Springfield, Va., on Wednesday, Feb. ...
Associated Press

Virginia competes with Maryland to land new FBI headquarters

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s political leaders made their case Wednesday for moving the FBI’s headquarters from the nation’s capital to the state, arguing that the federal government would be wise to follow the steps of Amazon and other big companies that have come to the commonwealth. Gov. Glenn Youngkin, U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and […]
14 hours ago
People rally in support of renewable energy policies, such as strengthening a renewable energy fund...
Associated Press

Alaska carbon plan: Boost state coffers without cutting oil

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Oil-dependent Alaska has long sought ways to fatten its coffers and move away from the fiscal whiplash of oil’s boom-and-bust cycles. The newest idea, promoted by Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy, would have the state capitalize on its oil and gas expertise to tap into a developing industry — carbon storage — […]
14 hours ago
FILE - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron addresses the audience gathered during the Fancy Fa...
Associated Press

Bill raising abortion to homicide draws Republican pushback

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Newly filed legislation allowing illegal abortions to be prosecuted as homicides drew a quick pushback Wednesday from the state’s anti-abortion attorney general, who warned it would wrongly subject Kentucky women to charges for terminating pregnancies. Republican state Rep. Emily Callaway raised the stakes in the state’s bitter abortion debates when she […]
14 hours ago
Adam Kellogg, center, a University of Kansas student and transgender man, follows a Kansas Senate h...
Associated Press

States’ push to define sex decried as erasing trans people

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Adam Kellogg was a nerdy 16-year-old preparing to board a flight from Kansas City to Florida for a space and science camp trip to Cape Canaveral when security held him up for 30 minutes because his driver’s license identified him as female. Three years later, the University of Kansas student’s driver’s […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

Bally regional sport networks’ parent misses payments

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — The financially troubled parent company of regional sports networks that own the broadcast rights to 42 U.S. professional sports teams skipped about $140 million in interest payments due Wednesday. The missed payments by Diamond Sports Group started a 30-day grace period that could be the prelude to a bankruptcy filing, which […]
14 hours ago
FILE - A city worker fumigates for Aedes aegypti mosquitoes inside a school in Santa Cruz, Bolivia,...
Associated Press

Bolivian hospitals under strain as dengue kills dozens

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Hospitals in Bolivia’s eastern Santa Cruz region struggled Wednesday to keep up with an outbreak of dengue that has killed at least 26 people. It marks the largest outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease since the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the almost 7,000 cases detected since January have been in Santa […]
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
CBO projects higher unemployment, slow exit from inflation