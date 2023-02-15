Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Austin’s city manager fired over widespread power outages

Feb 15, 2023, 9:34 AM | Updated: 12:45 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin’s city manager was fired Wednesday in the wake of outrage over a slow and fumbled response to a winter storm power outage that left thousands of people in the Texas capital without electricity for a week or longer.

The 10-1 vote by the Austin City Council to remove Spencer Cronk, the city’s top executive, followed growing calls for accountability after an ice storm this month knocked out power to more than 170,000 customers. Frustration in the nation’s 11th-largest city boiled as Austin officials for days gave few updates about the widespread outages and no assurances about how long repairs would take.

Cronk, who had been in the job since 2018, was the city’s first executive to lose his job over the prolonged outages. He will receive about $463,000 in severance.

He did not publicly dig in and fight for his job as his ouster seemed increasingly likely, and said Wednesday that he was proud of his accomplishments.

“I serve at the pleasure of the Mayor and Council and acknowledge their decision,” Cronk said in a statement released through the city.

The ice storm toppled trees and power lines across the city of more than 1 million residents, causing outages and damage on a scale that Austin officials compared to a hurricane or tornado. Slow restoration efforts left thousands of people dealing with school closures, malfunctioning traffic lights and the financial pinch of spoiled groceries and hotel bills. Although the majority of Austin never lost power, at the peak of the outages nearly 1 in 3 homes and businesses had no electricity.

Power was not fully restored in Austin until nearly two weeks after the outages began.

Cronk previously apologized for “any shortcomings in our response” and had vowed that the city would implement changes to better respond to future disasters. For now, his job will be filled by Jesús Garza, who previously served as Austin’s city manager and was appointed by the council to replace Cronk on an interim basis.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson, a Democrat who took office in January, put in motion meetings that plunged Cronk’s job into jeopardy. In Austin, the city manager is appointed by the mayor and city council, and operates like the chief executive officer of a business.

Austin Energy, the city-run power provider, brought in additional utility crews from across Texas to help tackle the vast number of outages.

For thousands of Austin residents, it was the second time in three years that a February winter storm knocked out their power for days. Although Texas’ catastrophic blackouts in 2021 were the result of a different failure — an ice storm pushing the state’s electric grid to the brink of collapse — the different reason was of little comfort to Austin residents.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., center, speaks at a news conference in Springfield, Va., on Wednesday, Feb. ...
Associated Press

Virginia competes with Maryland to land new FBI headquarters

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s political leaders made their case Wednesday for moving the FBI’s headquarters from the nation’s capital to the state, arguing that the federal government would be wise to follow the steps of Amazon and other big companies that have come to the commonwealth. Gov. Glenn Youngkin, U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

CBO projects higher unemployment, slow exit from inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Congressional Budget Office said Wednesday that it expects the U.S. economy to stagnate this year with the unemployment rate jumping to 5.1% — a bleak outlook that was paired with a 10-year projection that publicly held U.S. debt would nearly double to $46.4 trillion in 2033. The updated 10-year Budget and […]
14 hours ago
People rally in support of renewable energy policies, such as strengthening a renewable energy fund...
Associated Press

Alaska carbon plan: Boost state coffers without cutting oil

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Oil-dependent Alaska has long sought ways to fatten its coffers and move away from the fiscal whiplash of oil’s boom-and-bust cycles. The newest idea, promoted by Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy, would have the state capitalize on its oil and gas expertise to tap into a developing industry — carbon storage — […]
14 hours ago
FILE - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron addresses the audience gathered during the Fancy Fa...
Associated Press

Bill raising abortion to homicide draws Republican pushback

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Newly filed legislation allowing illegal abortions to be prosecuted as homicides drew a quick pushback Wednesday from the state’s anti-abortion attorney general, who warned it would wrongly subject Kentucky women to charges for terminating pregnancies. Republican state Rep. Emily Callaway raised the stakes in the state’s bitter abortion debates when she […]
14 hours ago
Adam Kellogg, center, a University of Kansas student and transgender man, follows a Kansas Senate h...
Associated Press

States’ push to define sex decried as erasing trans people

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Adam Kellogg was a nerdy 16-year-old preparing to board a flight from Kansas City to Florida for a space and science camp trip to Cape Canaveral when security held him up for 30 minutes because his driver’s license identified him as female. Three years later, the University of Kansas student’s driver’s […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

Bally regional sport networks’ parent misses payments

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — The financially troubled parent company of regional sports networks that own the broadcast rights to 42 U.S. professional sports teams skipped about $140 million in interest payments due Wednesday. The missed payments by Diamond Sports Group started a 30-day grace period that could be the prelude to a bankruptcy filing, which […]
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Austin’s city manager fired over widespread power outages