Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Drugmaker Biogen tops 4Q forecasts despite sales slip

Feb 15, 2023, 7:13 AM | Updated: 7:15 am
FILE - The Biogen Inc., headquarters is pictured on March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Biogen clos...

FILE - The Biogen Inc., headquarters is pictured on March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Biogen closed 2022 with a better-than-expected fourth quarter, as more cost cutting helped counter sales declines for some key treatments. The drugmaker said Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 that total cost and expenses fell 17% in the quarter, and Biogen's bottom line grew nearly 50% to $550.4 million. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Biogen closed 2022 with a better-than-expected fourth quarter, as more cost cutting helped counter sales declines for some key treatments.

The drugmaker said Wednesday that total cost and expenses fell 17% in the quarter, and Biogen’s bottom line grew nearly 50% to $550.4 million.

Adjusted earnings totaled $4.05 per share. Total revenue slid 7% to $2.54 billion, as sales of multiple sclerosis treatments tumbled.

Analysts expected earnings of $3.48 per share on $2.44 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.

Biogen embarked on a broad cost-cutting program last year, which included slashing most of its spending on Aduhelm. The once highly anticipated Alzheimer’s disease treatment has flopped since it debuted with strict government restrictions on who can take it.

The drug brought in only $4.8 million in sales last year. Biogen’s top-selling multiple sclerosis treatment Tysabri generated $2 billion in global sales.

Biogen Inc. made $3 billion in 2022, with adjusted earnings totaling $17.67 per share.

For 2023, the company forecasts adjusted earnings to range between $15 and $16 per share.

Analysts forecast $15.80 per share.

Shares of the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company slipped 18 cents to $288.56 in premarket trading.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Shoppers pass an large L.L. Bean boot displayed outside an L.L. Bean store in Pittsburgh on Monday,...
Associated Press

Retail sales jump as Americans defy inflation and rate hikes

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s consumers rebounded last month from a weak holiday shopping season by boosting their spending at stores and restaurants at the fastest pace in nearly two years, underscoring the economy’s resilience in the face of higher prices and multiple interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The government said Wednesday that retail […]
7 hours ago
United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, left, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, cente...
Associated Press

NATO chief eyes bigger defense budgets, hard spending target

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday urged the 30 member countries to commit to spending at least 2% of their gross domestic product on defense by a set date, as Russia’s war on Ukraine and other threats eat into military spending. NATO allies agreed in 2014, after Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, […]
7 hours ago
Rabbi Joshua Franklin stands inside the sanctuary at the Jewish Center of the Hamptons in East Hamp...
Associated Press

Pastors’ view: Sermons written by ChatGPT will have no soul

NEW YORK (AP) — Among sermon writers, there is fascination – and unease – over the fast-expanding abilities of artificial-intelligence chatbots. For now, the evolving consensus among clergy is this: Yes, they can write a passably competent sermon. But no, they can’t replicate the passion of actual preaching. “It lacks a soul – I don’t […]
7 hours ago
Associated Press

Oil, mining giant Glencore posts record profit for 2022

GENEVA (AP) — Mining, oil and metals giant Glencore posted record profits last year on soaring demand for energy products, saying Wednesday that it will pay out more than $7 billion to shareholders. The Baar, Switzerland-based company said business rebounded from lows during the coronavirus pandemic and rode a spike in demand for oil and […]
7 hours ago
This photo provided by Edmunds shows the 2022 Ford Lightning electric pickup truck. It is capable o...
Associated Press

Edmunds: What to know before towing with an electric pickup

Gas-powered light-duty pickups are a go-to choice for people needing to tow a trailer. But electric light-duty pickups are muscling their way into the market, too. Demand is high for the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Rivian R1T, and the Chevrolet Silverado EV is set to debut this spring. Some versions of these trucks are […]
7 hours ago
Associated Press

How climate change can impact your finances

Kristy Jiayi Xu got an unwelcome surprise this New Year’s Eve: The roof of her garage was leaking during a severe rainstorm in San Francisco. Delays in getting a contractor to fix the roof has brought unexpected costs to keep things dry, including a dehumidifier. “My husband and I are both from the East Coast, […]
7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Drugmaker Biogen tops 4Q forecasts despite sales slip