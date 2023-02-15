ARIZONA NEWS
Windy night storm drops rain all over metro Phoenix
PHOENIX – A fast-moving storm dropped rain over most of metro Phoenix on Tuesday evening, not a lot but enough to rack up numbers on gauges.
“Mostly a tenth [to] a quarter-inch, nothing too crazy, but definitely a wetter winter than we were expecting,” National Weather Service meteorologist Jessica Leffler told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.
Parts of Cave Creek, Fountain Hills, Glendale, Scottsdale and Surprise got a little over half an inch over 24 hours, while areas of Goodyear, Mesa and southeast Phoenix got only a tenth of an inch.
The Maricopa County Flood Control District map showed the widespread activity:
The forecast is drier for the rest of the week, Leffler said.
“It’s looking like [Wednesday] all we’re really going to see is some run-ins with those breezy conditions,” she said.
Winds gusts that reached 40 mph during the storm quiet down to 10-20 mph, the weather service said.
Forecast calls for dry daytime highs ranging from 56 degrees to 74 degrees the rest of the week and freezing overnight temperatures Thursday and Friday.
