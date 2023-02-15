Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Windy night storm drops rain all over metro Phoenix

Feb 15, 2023, 6:42 AM | Updated: 7:00 am
(Pexels Photo)
(Pexels Photo)
PHOENIX – A fast-moving storm dropped rain over most of metro Phoenix on Tuesday evening, not a lot but enough to rack up numbers on gauges.

“Mostly a tenth [to] a quarter-inch, nothing too crazy, but definitely a wetter winter than we were expecting,” National Weather Service meteorologist Jessica Leffler told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.

Parts of Cave Creek, Fountain Hills, Glendale, Scottsdale and Surprise got a little over half an inch over 24 hours, while areas of Goodyear, Mesa and southeast Phoenix got only a tenth of an inch.

The Maricopa County Flood Control District map showed the widespread activity:

(Maricopa County Flood Control District)

The forecast is drier for the rest of the week, Leffler said.

“It’s looking like [Wednesday] all we’re really going to see is some run-ins with those breezy conditions,” she said.

Winds gusts that reached 40 mph during the storm quiet down to 10-20 mph, the weather service said.

Forecast calls for dry daytime highs ranging from 56 degrees to 74 degrees the rest of the week and freezing overnight temperatures Thursday and Friday.

Windy night storm drops rain all over metro Phoenix