Windy night storm drops rain all over metro Phoenix

PHOENIX – A fast-moving storm dropped rain over most of metro Phoenix on Tuesday evening, not a lot but enough to rack up numbers on gauges.

“Mostly a tenth [to] a quarter-inch, nothing too crazy, but definitely a wetter winter than we were expecting,” National Weather Service meteorologist Jessica Leffler told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.

Parts of Cave Creek, Fountain Hills, Glendale, Scottsdale and Surprise got a little over half an inch over 24 hours, while areas of Goodyear, Mesa and southeast Phoenix got only a tenth of an inch.

The Maricopa County Flood Control District map showed the widespread activity:

The forecast is drier for the rest of the week, Leffler said.

“It’s looking like [Wednesday] all we’re really going to see is some run-ins with those breezy conditions,” she said.

Winds gusts that reached 40 mph during the storm quiet down to 10-20 mph, the weather service said.

Forecast calls for dry daytime highs ranging from 56 degrees to 74 degrees the rest of the week and freezing overnight temperatures Thursday and Friday.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.