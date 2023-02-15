Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

How climate change can impact your finances

Feb 15, 2023, 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:06 am
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Kristy Jiayi Xu got an unwelcome surprise this New Year’s Eve: The roof of her garage was leaking during a severe rainstorm in San Francisco. Delays in getting a contractor to fix the roof has brought unexpected costs to keep things dry, including a dehumidifier.

“My husband and I are both from the East Coast, so we always think the rain here lasts for a day,” says Xu, certified financial planner and CEO of the firm Global Wealth Harbor.

In September 2022, she and her husband faced a heat wave — another weather incident they weren’t expecting.

“We have air conditioning, but the bill was so high,” she says.

For over a decade , scientific reports have shown how climate change will likely make extreme weather events more frequent. And this trend might affect your wallet.

Let’s break it down.

HIGHER INSURANCE DEDUCTIBLES AND ADDITIONAL POLICIES

More storms typically mean more risk of damage to your home or car. And getting enough home and other insurance — at a reasonable cost — can be its own challenge.

Competition among insurers is shrinking in areas most vulnerable to climate change, which means higher prices for consumers, especially higher deductibles, says Amy Bach , executive director of United Policyholders, a nonprofit that advocates for insurance consumers. A deductible is the amount you pay before an insurer covers damages.

In hurricane-prone states, some insurers offer home insurance policies with separate hurricane deductibles . And insurers’ policy language keeps changing to limit what they pay for, Bach says.

Climate change contributes to rising insurance costs, but pricing risks is what insurers are equipped to do, said Jeff Brewer , department vice president of public affairs for the American Property Casualty Insurance Association, in an email. However, legal system abuse, claims fraud and regulatory interference contribute to growing market instability in several states, he said.

If you live in an area prone to flood s or earthquake s, you’d want extra insurance since most homeowners and renters insurance policies don’t cover damages caused by those disasters.

“The toughest thing is, so many households now are on a tight budget. It’s hard to tell people to buy three separate insurance policies,” Bach says.

HIGHER FOOD AND ENERGY COSTS

Extreme temperatures have become more frequent, which can affect crop production and household energy usage. In turn, your grocery and energy bills may increase.

“Higher temperatures over recent decades have played an increasingly non-negligible role in driving price developments,” according to a 2021 report by the European Central Bank that analyzed temperature data and price indicators in 48 countries, including the U.S. “Food price inflation could be explained by a negative effect of hot summers on food production, resulting in supply shortages.”

Home heating prices this winter are expected to reach the highest level in 10 years, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association. And last summer, NEADA found that cooling costs also increased.

INDIRECT HITS ON INVESTMENTS

“Climate change is going to impact the long-term valuations of both stocks and bonds,” Zach Stein , co-founder of Carbon Collective — an investment advisory firm focused on creating portfolios that fight climate change — said in an email.

Some industries’ performance may hurt your investment portfolio returns. Stein predicts that we’ll see the most volatility in upcoming decades in agriculture, insurance and real estate.

Rising sea levels will likely affect coastal real estate. For example, Florida homes exposed to flooding could lose 15% to 35% of their value by 2050, according to a 2020 report by the global consulting firm McKinsey.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW

— COMPARE HOME INSURANCE OPTIONS. Get quotes from multiple insurers. In areas where insurance is hard to get, Bach recommends getting help from an independent agent or broker. She suggests the website TrustedChoice.com as one option.

— EXPAND YOUR EMERGENCY FUND. Experts generally recommend setting aside three to six months’ worth of living expenses in a savings account. Since disasters can have more unpredictable costs than job loss, CFP Xu recommends aiming closer to the six months’ figure.

— CONSIDER BANKING AND INVESTING THAT SUPPORT ENVIRONMENTAL CAUSES. A handful of banks and credit unions have third-party certifications to prove that their customers’ deposits don’t support the fossil fuel industry. For investing, look into mutual funds or robo-advisers that use environmental, social and governance factors.

— “STORM-PROOF” YOUR PROPERTY. Try reducing potential damage before the next big weather event. In case of flooding, have sandbags available and clear your gutters. In case of a wildfire, look into fire-resistant vents and roof materials. In case of a hurricane, cover windows with plywood or metal storm shutters.

___________________________

This article was provided to The Associated Press by the personal finance website NerdWallet. The content is for educational and informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. Spencer Tierney is a writer at NerdWallet. Email: spencer.tierney@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @SpencerNerd.

RELATED LINKS:

NerdWallet: Complete Guide to Hurricane Insurance https://bit.ly/nerdwallet-complete-guide-to-hurricane-insurance

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

FILE - Red Farmer (61) goes airborne after hitting a hole on the four-mile Daytona Beach road cours...
Associated Press

NASCAR 75: Car evolution includes stock, wings, safety. EV?

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR’s next 75 years almost certainly will include at least a partially electric vehicle turning laps at Daytona International Speedway. It’s unfathomable to some, unconscionable to others. It’s unlikely the sanctioning body would make the transition without at least trying to keep the heart-pounding sound of a throaty engine and […]
6 hours ago
FILE - Auto rickshaw drivers line up to buy gas near a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesda...
Associated Press

China expresses support for Sri Lanka ahead of debt meeting

BEIJING (AP) — China expressed support for Sri Lanka ahead of a meeting Friday of government lenders to poor economies but did not say if it might help to cut multibillion-dollar debts that have plunged the Indian Ocean island nation into financial and political turmoil. Beijing is one of Sri Lanka’s biggest creditors after it […]
6 hours ago
FILE -- A Lufthansa aircraft rolls to the parking position at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Th...
Associated Press

All flights diverted from Frankfurt amid Lufthansa IT glitch

Germany’s air traffic control agency said Wednesday that it is diverting all flights away from the country’s busiest airport, Frankfurt, after a problem with Lufthansa’s computer systems caused major disruption at the German airline. Agency spokesman Robert Ertler said all plane parking spots in Frankfurt were full because passengers and crews are unable to board […]
6 hours ago
FILE - Tesla vehicles charge at a station in Emeryville, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022. Tesla will, for the...
Associated Press

White House: Tesla to make some EV chargers available to all

WASHINGTON (AP) — Electric car giant Tesla will, for the first time, make some of its charging stations available to all U.S. electric vehicles by the end of next year, under a new plan announced Wednesday by the White House. The plan will make at least 7,500 chargers from Tesla’s Supercharger and Destination Charger network […]
6 hours ago
FILE - Then-acting IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel prepares to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Associated Press

IRS nominee: No audit boost for households under $400,000

WASHINGTON (AP) — If confirmed as IRS commissioner, Daniel Werfel says he will commit to not increasing tax audits on businesses and households making less than $400,000 per year. Anticipating questions ahead of his confirmation hearing Wednesday before the Senate Finance Committee, Werfel in prepared testimony makes several other commitments aimed at revamping the beleaguered […]
6 hours ago
FILE - An electronic ticker displays news Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in New York's Times Square. A ...
Associated Press

Study shows ‘striking’ number who believe news misinforms

NEW YORK (AP) — Half of Americans in a recent survey indicated they believe national news organizations intend to mislead, misinform or persuade the public to adopt a particular point of view through their reporting. The survey, released Wednesday by Gallup and the Knight Foundation, goes beyond others that have shown a low level of […]
6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
How climate change can impact your finances