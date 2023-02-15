Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

French pension tension triggers turbulent parliament debate

Feb 15, 2023, 1:55 AM | Updated: 5:10 am
Protesters march during a demonstration against plans to push back France's retirement age, in Pari...

Protesters march during a demonstration against plans to push back France's retirement age, in Paris, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. France is bracing itself for a fourth round of nationwide protests against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to reform pensions but key transports unions have not called for strikes allowing trains and the Paris metro to run this time. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

(AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

PARIS (AP) — Sparks are flying over French President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to raise the retirement age — not just in the streets, but in parliament too. The proposed pension reforms have unleashed the most turbulent debate in years in the National Assembly, with uncertainty looming over the final outcome.

Tensions at parliament are fed by the unpopularity of the reform aimed at raising the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64 and requiring people to have worked for at least 43 years to be entitled to a full pension, amid other measures.

The bill started being examined in the lower house of parliament, the National Assembly, last week. Over 20,000 amendments have been proposed, mostly by the leftist opposition coalition Nupes. This makes the debate almost impossible to finish before a Friday night deadline. The government denounced the tactic.

“What do our fellow citizens see? asked Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne at the National Assembly on Tuesday. “A held-up debate — held up by the multiplication of amendments… held up by the multiplication of insults… held up by abhorrent personal attacks.”

In recent days, multiple incidents have marked the debate, from legislators shouting and interrupting each other to insulting remarks toward a minister. In addition, a leftist lawmaker was excluded for 15 days after he tweeted a photo of himself and a soccer ball representing the head of Labor Minister Olivier Dussopt.

On Monday, another lawmaker of the hard-left France Unbowed party called Dussopt “a murderer” while speaking about growing numbers of fatal workplace accidents in France, prompting outrage across the Assembly’s ranks. The lawmaker apologized.

If the debate is not over in the lower house by Friday, the bill will be sent without a vote to the Senate. The end of the legislative process is not expected before next month.

The parliamentary situation is challenging for Macron, who has made the reform the centerpiece of his second term in office. In last year’s elections, his centrist alliance won the most seats but lost its majority in the National Assembly. That allowed opposition lawmakers from the left and the right to reject article 2 of the bill — requiring companies to publish reports about the proportion of older employees — in a vote late on Tuesday evening. The debate was to resume Wednesday.

The speaker of the National Assembly, Yael Braun-Pivet, said on RTL radio that the situation is “serious” because “we have been demonstrating for a week … that we are not able to conduct a democratic debate up to the French people’s expectations.”

Last week, Braun-Pivet also reported that the bill had triggered anonymous voicemails, graffiti and a threatening letter to the head of the chamber’s Social Affairs Committee.

Alexis Corbière, vice-president of the France Unbowed group at the National Assembly, defended lawmakers’ actions in the debate.

“If you blame lawmakers for proposing amendments, it’s as if you’re blaming butchers for cutting meat or bakers for making bread … A lawmaker is about speaking. If you want silent MPs, try totalitarian societies, but here, fortunately, we are in a democracy,” he said.

Sebastien Chenu, vice-president of the far-right National Rally party, which opposes the pension plan, denounced the toxic atmosphere in parliament.

“I believe that this government is irresponsible for having given too little time to debate and that the Nupes coalition is completely irresponsible in creating a blockade when we must … vote against (the bill),” he said.

Opinion polls consistently show the pension plan is widely unpopular — yet they also show a majority of the French believe it will still be implemented.

“I first want the work to be able to continue at parliament,” Macron said last week. “That’s how democracy must function.”

He also urged unions to show a “spirit of responsibility” and “not block the life of the rest of the country” while staging protest actions.

A fifth round of demonstrations and strikes is scheduled on Thursday. Nearly 1 million people took to the streets in the latest protest day Saturday according to authorities — up to 2.5 million according to the CGT union, one of the organizers.

Macron’s alliance hopes it will get support from conservative legislators to ultimately be able to pass the bill.

The Republicans party said in a statement Tuesday the French pension system “will collapse in five to 10 years” without changes. That’s why, despite being in the opposition, the party decided to support the reform, it said.

Yet some Republican lawmakers have publicly expressed their disagreement with the bill and said they won’t approve it, making the outcome of the vote hard to predict.

In addition, if legislators don’t manage to vote on the text by the end of next month, the government could choose to use a special constitutional power to force the bill through. Such a decision would be highly unpopular.

____

AP journalists Jeffrey Schaeffer, Oleg Cetinic and Catherine Gaschka contributed to the story.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Associated Press

How climate change can impact your finances

Kristy Jiayi Xu got an unwelcome surprise this New Year’s Eve: The roof of her garage was leaking during a severe rainstorm in San Francisco. Delays in getting a contractor to fix the roof has brought unexpected costs to keep things dry, including a dehumidifier. “My husband and I are both from the East Coast, […]
5 hours ago
FILE - Red Farmer (61) goes airborne after hitting a hole on the four-mile Daytona Beach road cours...
Associated Press

NASCAR 75: Car evolution includes stock, wings, safety. EV?

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR’s next 75 years almost certainly will include at least a partially electric vehicle turning laps at Daytona International Speedway. It’s unfathomable to some, unconscionable to others. It’s unlikely the sanctioning body would make the transition without at least trying to keep the heart-pounding sound of a throaty engine and […]
5 hours ago
FILE - Auto rickshaw drivers line up to buy gas near a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesda...
Associated Press

China expresses support for Sri Lanka ahead of debt meeting

BEIJING (AP) — China expressed support for Sri Lanka ahead of a meeting Friday of government lenders to poor economies but did not say if it might help to cut multibillion-dollar debts that have plunged the Indian Ocean island nation into financial and political turmoil. Beijing is one of Sri Lanka’s biggest creditors after it […]
5 hours ago
FILE -- A Lufthansa aircraft rolls to the parking position at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Th...
Associated Press

All flights diverted from Frankfurt amid Lufthansa IT glitch

Germany’s air traffic control agency said Wednesday that it is diverting all flights away from the country’s busiest airport, Frankfurt, after a problem with Lufthansa’s computer systems caused major disruption at the German airline. Agency spokesman Robert Ertler said all plane parking spots in Frankfurt were full because passengers and crews are unable to board […]
5 hours ago
FILE - Tesla vehicles charge at a station in Emeryville, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022. Tesla will, for the...
Associated Press

White House: Tesla to make some EV chargers available to all

WASHINGTON (AP) — Electric car giant Tesla will, for the first time, make some of its charging stations available to all U.S. electric vehicles by the end of next year, under a new plan announced Wednesday by the White House. The plan will make at least 7,500 chargers from Tesla’s Supercharger and Destination Charger network […]
5 hours ago
FILE - Then-acting IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel prepares to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Associated Press

IRS nominee: No audit boost for households under $400,000

WASHINGTON (AP) — If confirmed as IRS commissioner, Daniel Werfel says he will commit to not increasing tax audits on businesses and households making less than $400,000 per year. Anticipating questions ahead of his confirmation hearing Wednesday before the Senate Finance Committee, Werfel in prepared testimony makes several other commitments aimed at revamping the beleaguered […]
5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
French pension tension triggers turbulent parliament debate