Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Environmentalists say new airport threatens Albanian lagoons

Feb 15, 2023, 12:53 AM | Updated: 12:59 am
Flamingos rest in Narta Lagoon, about 140 kilometers (90 miles) southwest of the Albanian capital o...

Flamingos rest in Narta Lagoon, about 140 kilometers (90 miles) southwest of the Albanian capital of Tirana, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Environmentalists fear that the new airport will harm the local fauna and ecosystem of this lagoon as it is home to many migratory birds. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)

(AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

AKERNI, Albania (AP) — A new, multimillion-euro international airport near Albania’s coastal city of Vlora will mean hundreds of jobs for area residents. But environmentalists warn it could cause irreparable damage to the fragile ecosystems of protected lagoons that host flamingos, pelicans and millions of other migratory birds.

Albania’s new, 104 million-euro ($125 million) international airport — the country’s third — is currently being constructed at the Narta lagoon some 10 kilometers (6 miles) north of the city of Vlora. Set to start operations in 2025, the airport will boast a 3.2-kilometer (2-mile) runway and is expected to handle up to 2 million passengers a year.

That’s good news for Adriatik Sela, a resident of Akerni village. The unemployed man hopes that “if there is business here, I could sell a cigarette package, or a coffee, or work as a guard.” He and others among the village’s 1,000-strong population see the airport as an opportunity for a better life.

Heavy earth-moving vehicles and workers from Swiss company Mabco Constructions are currently busy building the runway as well as a road linking the airport to a nearby highway.

But Aleksander Trajce from the Protection and Preservation of Natural Environment in Albania, (PPNEA) says the airport poses a grave threat to the Narta lagoon and the Karavasta lagoon farther north and environmentalists have launched a court battle to stop its construction.

Millions of migratory birds use the lagoons as a rest stop as part of the Adriatic flyway, a route the birds use to travel from central and northern Europe to Africa. Up to 3,000 flamingos and pelicans visit the lagoons each year.

“Building such infrastructure right in the middle of this route would mean incredible damage to the bird populations for which this region is famous and on which it flourishes,” Trajce said.

Niko Dumani, from the non-governmental group Natural Environment Preservation and Protection Vlora, accuses the government of changing a pre-approved plan delineating a protected zone to incorporate a part of the lagoon into the airport’s construction plans.

“It is strange how development policies change from promoting tourism to promoting other industries, like air transport, exploiting a habitat which is so important for tourism, like the lagoon,” he said.

Annette Spangenberg, from the German-based conservation group EuroNatur, said the Narta lagoon is part of an ecological network of conservation areas aiming at the long-term survival of bird species and their habitats.

“If you build the airport within this area, it’s going to harm the integrity of your river ecosystem. It is like cutting off the leg of the Vjosa River,” she said.

The Ministry of Tourism and Environment says it has consulted with locals and with experts. The new airport will generate at least 1,500 jobs.

The ministry told the Associated Press in an email that the site was selected “as the most favorable alternative” for the airport because a military airstrip had started to be built there in the 1920s.

But a European Union progress report on Albania last year noted that work on the airport started in December 2021 “in contradiction with national laws and international biodiversity protection conventions that have already been ratified.”

Environmentalists also fear birds could threaten flight safety.

In its most recent meeting in December last year, the Standing Committee to the Bern Convention called on the Albanian government to “suspend the construction of the airport due to its apparent lack of adherence to national and international laws.”

The ministry said “a series of protective steps will be applied.”

The residents of Akerni are unconcerned. Sela wants the airport to start operating as quickly as possible “to help all people in southern Albania take flights from here and, for sure, that will bring good luck to our lives.”

—-

Follow Llazar Semini at https://twitter.com/lsemini

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Flamingos fly in Narta Lagoon, about 140 kilometers (90 miles) southwest of the Albanian capital of Tirana, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Environmentalists fear that the new airport will harm the local fauna and ecosystem of this lagoon as it is home to many migratory birds. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda) Flamingos rest in Narta Lagoon, about 140 kilometers (90 miles) southwest of the Albanian capital of Tirana, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Environmentalists fear that the new airport will harm the local fauna and ecosystem of this lagoon as it is home to many migratory birds. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda) Flamingos fly in Narta Lagoon, about 140 kilometers (90 miles) southwest of the Albanian capital of Tirana, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Environmentalists fear that the new airport will harm the local fauna and ecosystem of this lagoon as it is home to many migratory birds. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda) Flamingo fly over A fishing boat in Narta Lagoon, about 140 kilometers (90 miles) southwest of the Albanian capital of Tirana, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Environmentalists fear that the new airport will harm the local fauna and ecosystem of this lagoon as it is home to many migratory birds. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda) Flamingos rest in Narta Lagoon, about 140 kilometers (90 miles) southwest of the Albanian capital of Tirana, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Environmentalists fear that the new airport will harm the local fauna and ecosystem of this lagoon as it is home to many migratory birds. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda) General view of the new airport area about 140 kilometers (90 miles) southwest of the Albanian capital of Tirana, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Environmentalists fear that the new airport will harm the local fauna and ecosystem of this lagoon as it is home to many migratory birds. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda) Flamingos rest in Narta Lagoon, about 140 kilometers (90 miles) southwest of the Albanian capital of Tirana, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Environmentalists fear that the new airport will harm the local fauna and ecosystem of this lagoon as it is home to many migratory birds. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda) Flamingos rest in Narta Lagoon, about 140 kilometers (90 miles) southwest of the Albanian capital of Tirana, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Environmentalists fear that the new airport will harm the local fauna and ecosystem of this lagoon as it is home to many migratory birds. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)

AP

An armed security person stands stand guard at the gate of a building housing BBC office in New Del...
Associated Press

Indian officials search BBC offices for second straight day

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s tax officials searched BBC offices in India for a second straight day on Wednesday questioning staff about the organization’s business operations in the country, some staff members said. BBC management told editorial and other staff members to work from home after they were able to leave the office on Tuesday […]
2 hours ago
A worker serves customers at a food stall in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursd...
Associated Press

War in Ukraine at 1 year: Pain, resilience in global economy

An Egyptian widow is struggling to afford meat and eggs for her five children. An exasperated German laundry owner watches as his energy bill jumps fivefold. Nigerian bakeries have shut their doors, unable to afford the exorbitant price of flour. One year after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, and caused widespread suffering, the […]
2 hours ago
Associated Press

UK inflation falls for 3rd consecutive month in January

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s inflation rate fell for a third consecutive month in January, boosting optimism that the cost-of-living crisis has peaked and prices will fall sharply later this year. Inflation eased to 10.1% in the 12 months through January, from 10.5% a month earlier, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. The consumer prices […]
2 hours ago
Some of the railcars that derailed Friday night when a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed are ...
Associated Press

Ohio town takes resident questions on derailment, chemicals

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio village upended by a freight train derailment and the intentional burning of some of the hazardous chemicals on board has invited affected residents to a town hall meeting Wednesday evening to discuss lingering questions. And there are still plenty — about the huge plumes of smoke, the persisting […]
1 day ago
Somerville City Councilor Willie Burnley Jr., stands near the Prospect Hill Monument, Wednesday, Fe...
Associated Press

Governments target medical debt with COVID relief funds

Millions of Americans mired in medical debt face difficult financial decisions every day — pay the debt or pay for rent, utilities and groceries. Some may even skip necessary health care for fear of sinking deeper into debt. To address the problem, an increasing number of municipal, county and state governments are devising plans to […]
1 day ago
Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquart...
Associated Press

Asian stocks fall after US inflation feeds rate hike fears

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets fell Wednesday after U.S. inflation edged down less than expected, fueling concern the Federal Reserve might think more interest rate hikes are needed. Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Oil prices retreated. Wall Street ended mixed Tuesday after inflation slowed to 6.4% in January from the previous month’s […]
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Environmentalists say new airport threatens Albanian lagoons