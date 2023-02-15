Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UK inflation falls for 3rd consecutive month in January

Feb 15, 2023, 12:11 AM | Updated: 2:01 am
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s inflation rate fell for a third consecutive month in January, boosting optimism that the cost-of-living crisis has peaked and prices will fall sharply later this year.

Inflation eased to 10.1% in the 12 months through January, from 10.5% a month earlier, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. The consumer prices index peaked at 11.1% in October.

The Bank of England forecasts prices will fall rapidly in the second half of this year as energy costs begin to moderate and price increases triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drop out of inflation calculations.

But the figures offer no immediate relief to consumers squeezed by inflation that remains at levels last seen in the early 1980s. The country has been gripped by a wave of strikes in recent weeks as public sector workers ranging from train drivers to teachers, nurses and paramedics demand higher wages.

“Another fall in inflation over January suggests that the tide is turning on price pressures,” said Alpesh Paleja, lead economist for the Confederation of British Industry. “But with inflation and pipeline cost pressures set to remain high this year, households and businesses are likely to feel the pain for a while yet.”

While declines in the cost of transportation, clothing and restaurant meals helped push inflation lower last month, consumers are still struggling with rising food and energy prices.

Food prices rose 16.8% in the year through January, easing slightly from the 16.9% figure reported a month earlier. Housing costs, which include gas and electricity, increased 11.8%.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Protesters march during a demonstration against plans to push back France's retirement age, in Pari...
Associated Press

French pension tension triggers turbulent parliament debate

PARIS (AP) — Sparks are flying over French President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to raise the retirement age — not just in the streets, but in parliament too. The proposed pension reforms have unleashed the most turbulent debate in years in the National Assembly, with uncertainty looming over the final outcome. Tensions at parliament are fed […]
2 hours ago
Flamingos rest in Narta Lagoon, about 140 kilometers (90 miles) southwest of the Albanian capital o...
Associated Press

Environmentalists say new airport threatens Albanian lagoons

AKERNI, Albania (AP) — A new, multimillion-euro international airport near Albania’s coastal city of Vlora will mean hundreds of jobs for area residents. But environmentalists warn it could cause irreparable damage to the fragile ecosystems of protected lagoons that host flamingos, pelicans and millions of other migratory birds. Albania’s new, 104 million-euro ($125 million) international […]
2 hours ago
An armed security person stands stand guard at the gate of a building housing BBC office in New Del...
Associated Press

Indian officials search BBC offices for second straight day

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s tax officials searched BBC offices in India for a second straight day on Wednesday questioning staff about the organization’s business operations in the country, some staff members said. BBC management told editorial and other staff members to work from home after they were able to leave the office on Tuesday […]
2 hours ago
A worker serves customers at a food stall in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursd...
Associated Press

War in Ukraine at 1 year: Pain, resilience in global economy

An Egyptian widow is struggling to afford meat and eggs for her five children. An exasperated German laundry owner watches as his energy bill jumps fivefold. Nigerian bakeries have shut their doors, unable to afford the exorbitant price of flour. One year after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, and caused widespread suffering, the […]
2 hours ago
Some of the railcars that derailed Friday night when a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed are ...
Associated Press

Ohio town takes resident questions on derailment, chemicals

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio village upended by a freight train derailment and the intentional burning of some of the hazardous chemicals on board has invited affected residents to a town hall meeting Wednesday evening to discuss lingering questions. And there are still plenty — about the huge plumes of smoke, the persisting […]
1 day ago
Somerville City Councilor Willie Burnley Jr., stands near the Prospect Hill Monument, Wednesday, Fe...
Associated Press

Governments target medical debt with COVID relief funds

Millions of Americans mired in medical debt face difficult financial decisions every day — pay the debt or pay for rent, utilities and groceries. Some may even skip necessary health care for fear of sinking deeper into debt. To address the problem, an increasing number of municipal, county and state governments are devising plans to […]
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
UK inflation falls for 3rd consecutive month in January