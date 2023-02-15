Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Ex-daycare director charged with giving children melatonin

Feb 14, 2023, 7:27 PM | Updated: 7:30 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

GREENFIELD, Ind. (AP) — A former suburban Indianapolis daycare director is facing multiple charges after being accused of giving melatonin gummies to children without their parents’ consent to get them to sleep.

Tonya Rachelle Voris, 52, of Fortville faces 11 counts of neglect of a dependent and six counts of reckless supervision by a child care provider.

Voris formerly operated the Kidz Life Childcare Ministry at New Life Church in Cumberland, court records say.

Pastor David Faulk told Cumberland police he learned Voris and another employee gave 17 kids, ages 1 to 4, melatonin gummies without their parents’ consent from mid-December through the end of January, court documents said.

Faulk told police he fired Voris after she admitted to giving melatonin gummies to some of the kids. Faulk said the other worker was still employed at the daycare.

Several parents told police their children had problems including trouble sleeping and developing a rash.

Jail records show Voris was booked into the Hancock County Jail on Monday and released on bond. A telephone message seeking comment on the allegations against her was left for her attorney Tuesday evening.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Associated Press

Idaho House passes ban on gender-affirming medical care

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A bill criminalizing gender-affirming healthcare for minors overwhelmingly passed the Idaho House Thursday, despite warnings from opponents who said it would likely increase suicide rates among teens. The bill, which would subject physicians to felony charges if they provide puberty blockers, hormone treatment or gender-affirming surgeries to transgender youth under 18, […]
20 hours ago
Associated Press

Florida hotel guest killed by forklift doing storm repairs

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. (AP) — A guest at an oceanfront hotel in Florida has died after being run over by a forklift working on storm repairs, authorities said. The 62-year-old woman, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was struck Monday while walking through the parking lot of the Beach Haven Inn, said Michael Fowler, the […]
20 hours ago
FILE - A United Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway for take off from Denver International Airport,...
Associated Press

NTSB says it will investigate plane’s steep dive off Hawaii

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday it will investigate a December flight in which a United Airlines plane descended to within less than 800 feet (250 meters) of the ocean surface after taking off from Hawaii. The NTSB said it expects to issue a preliminary report in two to three weeks. […]
20 hours ago
Associated Press

Alaska Native leaders, US senators back major oil project

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s Republican U.S. senators and several Alaska Native leaders on Tuesday urged the federal government to approve a major oil project on the petroleum-rich North Slope, casting the project as economically critical for Indigenous communities in the region and important for the nation’s energy security. The Biden administration “damn well better […]
20 hours ago
FILE - Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett smiles during an interview in Omaha, Neb....
Associated Press

Buffett’s firm buys Apple, slashes chipmaker and bank stakes

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Billionaire Warren Buffett’s company added to its already substantial Apple investment at the end of last year while slashing a new investment in computer chip maker Taiwan Semiconductor and two longtime bank holdings. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. revealed several changes to its stock portfolio in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange […]
20 hours ago
Associated Press

Virginia lawmakers again unlikely to set up marijuana sales

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — In 2021, Virginia became the first Southern state to legalize marijuana, adopting a policy change that allowed adults to possess and cultivate the drug. But lawmakers didn’t fully enact a framework for recreational retail sales. Partisan gridlock thwarted any movement on the issue last year, and 2023 looks unlikely to be […]
20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Ex-daycare director charged with giving children melatonin