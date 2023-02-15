Close
Florida hotel guest killed by forklift doing storm repairs

Feb 14, 2023, 6:11 PM | Updated: 8:18 pm
BY

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. (AP) — A guest at an oceanfront hotel in Florida has died after being run over by a forklift working on storm repairs, authorities said.

The 62-year-old woman, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was struck Monday while walking through the parking lot of the Beach Haven Inn, said Michael Fowler, the Daytona Beach Shores public safety director.

The hotel is located next to the Atlantic Ocean and sustained damage during Tropical Storm Ian, which hit the area in September.

The forklift was transporting roofing material for storm repairs, and the driver apparently didn’t see the woman before running over her, Fowler said. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and died a short time later, officials said.

Police are investigating and have notified the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

