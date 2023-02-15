Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Interstate 10 in Tucson closed, driver dead after nitric acid spills from truck tractor

Feb 14, 2023, 5:33 PM | Updated: 9:14 pm
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY
(Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo) (Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo) (Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo) (Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)

PHOENIX — The driver of a truck tractor is dead and the Interstate 10 in Tucson remains closed after liquid nitric acid spilled following an afternoon crash, authorities said.

The crash involving the truck tractor pulling a box trailer happened around 3 p.m. and closed off the I-10 between Rita and Kolb roads, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a press release.

The rollover from the truck tractor caused the nitric acid to leak out, DPS said.

RELATED STORIES

Those within half a mile were evacuated by DPS and Tucson fire and police departments,

A shelter in place for others living within a mile of the crash ended around 8:45 p.m.

An extensive road closure is anticipated, and motorists were told to plan for the closure to impact their morning commute, DPS said.

The Arizona DPS Hazardous Materials Response Unit, Tucson fire and police departments and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are among those working the incident.

