Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 2/14/2023

Feb 14, 2023, 2:19 PM | Updated: 2:24 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Stocks ended mixed on Wall Street following several sharp reversals after a report suggested inflation may not be slowing as quickly and as smoothly as hoped.

The S&P 500 closed virtually unchanged Tuesday after swinging between losses and gains throughout the day. The Nasdaq composite rose and the Dow fell. The bond market was more decisive, with yields climbing as investors braced for the Federal Reserve to get firmer on interest rates to combat inflation. Analysts said the report shows the long road ahead for the Fed in getting inflation down to its 2% target.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 1.16 points, less than 0.1%, to 4,136.13.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 156.66 points, or 0.5%, to 34,089.27.

The Nasdaq composite rose 68.36 points, or 0.6%, to 11,960.15.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 1.23 points, or 0.1%, to 1,939.91.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 45.67 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is up 220 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 242.02 points, or 2.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 21.10 points, or 1.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 296.63 points, or 7.7%.

The Dow is up 942.02 points, or 2.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,493.66 points, or 14.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 178.67 points, or 10.1%.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Associated Press

Walmart to close 3 tech hubs, asks staff to return to office

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is closing three tech hubs and asking hundreds of employees to relocate to keep their jobs. The closures will affect staff working at locations in Austin, Texas; Carlsbad, California; and Portland, Oregon, Walmart spokesperson Mischa Dunton said Tuesday. Dunton declined to say how many employees will be affected. The company […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

Avis, Zoetis rise; First Solar, Restaurant Brands fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday: Zoetis Inc., up $8.76 to $171.90. The animal health company reported encouraging fourth-quarter financial results. Wesco International Inc., up $12.56 to $165.74. The maker of electrical and industrial maintenance supplies and construction materials reported strong fourth-quarter earnings. Cadence Design Systems Inc., […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

Actors strike at California medieval-themed dinner theater

BUENA PARK, Calif. (AP) — From queens to knights, actors at a Southern California medieval-themed dinner theater have left the castle. The Orange County Register reports Tuesday about 50 performers and stable hands have gone on strike at Medieval Times about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles in Buena Park, California. The dinner […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell $1.08 to $79.06 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for April delivery fell $1.03 to $85.58 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 4 cents to $2.49 a gallon. March heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.94 a gallon. March natural gas rose 17 cents to $2.57 […]
14 hours ago
Cashiers process purchases at a Walmart Supercenter in North Bergen, N.J., on Thursday, Feb. 9, 202...
Associated Press

US inflation slows to 6.4%, but price pressures re-emerge

WASHINGTON (AP) — The pace of consumer price increases eased again in January compared with a year earlier, the latest sign that the high inflation that has gripped Americans for nearly two years is slowly easing. At the same time, Tuesday’s consumer price report from the government showed that inflationary pressures in the U.S. economy […]
14 hours ago
FILE - A Tesla electric vehicle emblem is affixed to a passenger vehicle Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in ...
Associated Press

Tesla workers in NY launch campaign to organize a union

NEW YORK (AP) — Tesla workers at a factory in New York are launching a campaign to organize a union in New York. In a letter to management Tuesday, the Tesla Workers United organizing committee said that the employees are seeking a voice on the job at the plant in Buffalo and want to “build […]
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 2/14/2023