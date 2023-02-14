Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Avis, Zoetis rise; First Solar, Restaurant Brands fall

Feb 14, 2023, 2:18 PM | Updated: 2:21 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Zoetis Inc., up $8.76 to $171.90.

The animal health company reported encouraging fourth-quarter financial results.

Wesco International Inc., up $12.56 to $165.74.

The maker of electrical and industrial maintenance supplies and construction materials reported strong fourth-quarter earnings.

Cadence Design Systems Inc., up $13.39 to $199.09.

The hardware and software company gave investors a strong earnings forecast.

Avis Budget Group Inc., up $23.50 to $244.

The car rental company handily beat analysts’ fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Restaurant Brands International Inc., down $1.87 to $66.61.

The operator of Burger King and Tim Hortons restaurant chains reported weak fourth-quarter earnings.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., up 30 cents to $20.41.

The mining company gave investors a mixed fourth-quarter financial report.

GlobalFoundries Inc., up $5.58 to $71.73.

The contract chipmaker reported strong fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.

First Solar Inc., down $2.22 to $165.04.

The solar power company’s fourth-quarter financial results fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Associated Press

Actors strike at California medieval-themed dinner theater

BUENA PARK, Calif. (AP) — From queens to knights, actors at a Southern California medieval-themed dinner theater have left the castle. The Orange County Register reports Tuesday about 50 performers and stable hands have gone on strike at Medieval Times about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles in Buena Park, California. The dinner […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell $1.08 to $79.06 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for April delivery fell $1.03 to $85.58 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 4 cents to $2.49 a gallon. March heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.94 a gallon. March natural gas rose 17 cents to $2.57 […]
14 hours ago
Cashiers process purchases at a Walmart Supercenter in North Bergen, N.J., on Thursday, Feb. 9, 202...
Associated Press

US inflation slows to 6.4%, but price pressures re-emerge

WASHINGTON (AP) — The pace of consumer price increases eased again in January compared with a year earlier, the latest sign that the high inflation that has gripped Americans for nearly two years is slowly easing. At the same time, Tuesday’s consumer price report from the government showed that inflationary pressures in the U.S. economy […]
14 hours ago
FILE - A Tesla electric vehicle emblem is affixed to a passenger vehicle Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in ...
Associated Press

Tesla workers in NY launch campaign to organize a union

NEW YORK (AP) — Tesla workers at a factory in New York are launching a campaign to organize a union in New York. In a letter to management Tuesday, the Tesla Workers United organizing committee said that the employees are seeking a voice on the job at the plant in Buffalo and want to “build […]
14 hours ago
FILE - Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan speaks in Jackson, Miss., on Sep...
Associated Press

EPA outlines $27B ‘green bank’ for clean energy projects

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday outlined how states and nonprofit groups can apply for $27 billion in funding from a “green bank” that will provide low-cost financing for projects intended to cut planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions. The so-called Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, created by Congress in the landmark climate law approved last […]
14 hours ago
FILE - This image provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office shows the Russian passport of Vladislav Kl...
Associated Press

Russian businessman guilty in hacking, insider trade scheme

BOSTON (AP) — A Russian millionaire with ties to the Kremlin was convicted Tuesday of participating in an elaborate $90 million insider trading scheme using secret earnings information from companies such as Microsoft that was stolen from U.S. computer networks. Vladislav Klyushin, 42, who ran a Moscow-based information technology company associated with the Russian government, […]
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Avis, Zoetis rise; First Solar, Restaurant Brands fall