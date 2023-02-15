PHOENIX — Swedish rock band Ghost announced Monday it’s coming back to haunt a Phoenix amphitheater this summer.

Ghost is coming to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Sept. 8 as part of their Re-Imperatour USA 2023 summer tour.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

[MESSAGE FROM THE CLERGY] We wish to inform you that GHOST will be returning to haunt US soil with the RE-IMPERATOUR U.S.A. 2023 with special guests Amon Amarth. Tickets and VIP packages will be available at https://t.co/n4uiXiRDyl pic.twitter.com/tEdFY4Yxvp — Papa Emeritus IV (@thebandGHOST) February 13, 2023

Tobias Forge will step onto the Phoenix stage as the leader of the group, known as none other than Papa Emeritus IV. His supporting group members are otherwise called the Nameless Ghouls.

The theatrical experience brought on by the band will also feature Swedish melodic death metal band Amon Amarth.

The last time the band was in Phoenix was March 2022 at Footprint Center, according to Setlist.fm.

Among the top songs the band has created are “Mary on a Cross,” “Square Hammer,” and Grammy-nominated “Call Me Little Sunshine.”

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.