Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Feb 14, 2023, 1:14 PM | Updated: 1:17 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell $1.08 to $79.06 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for April delivery fell $1.03 to $85.58 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 4 cents to $2.49 a gallon. March heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.94 a gallon. March natural gas rose 17 cents to $2.57 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $1.90 to $1,865.40 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 2 cents to $21.87 an ounce and March copper rose 2 cents to $4.08 a pound.

The dollar rose to 133.06 Japanese yen from 132.47 yen. The euro rose to $1.0739 from $1.0717.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Cashiers process purchases at a Walmart Supercenter in North Bergen, N.J., on Thursday, Feb. 9, 202...
Associated Press

US inflation slows to 6.4%, but price pressures re-emerge

WASHINGTON (AP) — The pace of consumer price increases eased again in January compared with a year earlier, the latest sign that the high inflation that has gripped Americans for nearly two years is slowly easing. At the same time, Tuesday’s consumer price report from the government showed that inflationary pressures in the U.S. economy […]
13 hours ago
FILE - A Tesla electric vehicle emblem is affixed to a passenger vehicle Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in ...
Associated Press

Tesla workers in NY launch campaign to organize a union

NEW YORK (AP) — Tesla workers at a factory in New York are launching a campaign to organize a union in New York. In a letter to management Tuesday, the Tesla Workers United organizing committee said that the employees are seeking a voice on the job at the plant in Buffalo and want to “build […]
13 hours ago
FILE - Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan speaks in Jackson, Miss., on Sep...
Associated Press

EPA outlines $27B ‘green bank’ for clean energy projects

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday outlined how states and nonprofit groups can apply for $27 billion in funding from a “green bank” that will provide low-cost financing for projects intended to cut planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions. The so-called Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, created by Congress in the landmark climate law approved last […]
13 hours ago
FILE - This image provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office shows the Russian passport of Vladislav Kl...
Associated Press

Russian businessman guilty in hacking, insider trade scheme

BOSTON (AP) — A Russian millionaire with ties to the Kremlin was convicted Tuesday of participating in an elaborate $90 million insider trading scheme using secret earnings information from companies such as Microsoft that was stolen from U.S. computer networks. Vladislav Klyushin, who ran a Moscow-based information technology company associated with the Russian government, was […]
13 hours ago
California Lottery Director Alva Johnson announces that Edwin Castro won November's record-high $2....
Associated Press

Winner of $2B Powerball jackpot revealed in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The winner of November’s record-high $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was identified in California on Tuesday, the state lottery announced. California Lottery Director Alva Johnson said the winner was a man named Edwin Castro, but released no other information about him, including his hometown. Castro declined to appear at the press conference […]
13 hours ago
FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. The self-drivi...
Associated Press

Amazon subsidiary Zoox tests robotaxi

NEW YORK (AP) — Zoox, a self-driving vehicle company owned by Amazon, said it has successfully carried passengers on public roads – a development that helps the California company inch closer to bringing the vehicle to the general public. The company conducted the first run of its four-person “robotaxi” with employees on board Saturday, the […]
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities