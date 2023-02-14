Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Russian businessman guilty in hacking, insider trade scheme

Feb 14, 2023, 11:16 AM | Updated: 1:32 pm
FILE - This image provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office shows the Russian passport of Vladislav Kl...

FILE - This image provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office shows the Russian passport of Vladislav Klyushin, part of the U.S. government's evidence entered into the record during Klyushin's trial. Klyushin, a Russian millionaire with ties to the Kremlin was convicted Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, of participating in an elaborate $90 million insider trading scheme using secret earnings information from companies such as Microsoft that was stolen from U.S. computer networks. (U.S. Attorney's Office via AP, File)

(U.S. Attorney's Office via AP, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BOSTON (AP) — A Russian millionaire with ties to the Kremlin was convicted Tuesday of participating in an elaborate $90 million insider trading scheme using secret earnings information from companies such as Microsoft that was stolen from U.S. computer networks.

Vladislav Klyushin, 42, who ran a Moscow-based information technology company associated with the Russian government, was found guilty on all charges against him, including wire fraud and securities fraud, after a two-week trial in federal court in Boston.

“The jury saw Mr. Klyushin for exactly what he is — a cybercriminal and a cheat. He repeatedly gamed the system and finally got caught. Now he is a convicted felon. For nearly three years, he and his co-conspirators repeatedly hacked into U.S. computer networks to obtain tomorrow’s headlines today,” Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said in an email statement.

Klyushin was arrested in 2021 in Switzerland after he arrived on a private jet and just before he and his party were about to board a helicopter to whisk them to a nearby ski resort. Four alleged co-conspirators — including a Russian military intelligence officer who’s also been charged with meddling in the 2016 presidential election — remain at large.

Klyushin’s attorney, Maksim Nemtsev, said in an email that he and his client are disappointed but respect the jury’s verdict. He said they intend to appeal, adding that the case included “novel theories” that have never before been reviewed or adopted by higher courts.

Klyushin was owner of a Moscow-based information technology company that purported to provide services to detect vulnerabilities in computer systems. It counted among its clients the administration of Russian President Vladimir Putin and other government entities, according to prosecutors.

Klyushin was also close friends with a Russian military officer who was among 12 Russians charged in 2018 with hacking into key Democratic Party email accounts, including those belonging to Hilary Clinton’s presidential campaign chairman, John Podesta, the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Ivan Ermakov, who worked for Klyushin’s company, was a hacker in the alleged insider trading scheme, alleged prosecutors. They haven’t alleged that Klyushin was involved in the election interference.

Prosecutors say hackers stole employees’ usernames and passwords for two U.S.-based vendors that publicly traded companies use to make filings through the Securities and Exchange Commission. They then broke into the vendors’ computer systems to get financial disclosures for hundreds of companies — including Microsoft, Tesla and Kohls, Ulta Beauty and Sketchers — before the were filed to the SEC and became public, prosecutors said. Many of the earnings reports were downloaded via a computer server located in Boston, according to prosecutors.

Armed with this insider information, they were able to cheat the stock market, alleged prosecutors, who said Klyushin personally turned a $2 million investment into nearly $21 million, and altogether, the group turned about $9 million into nearly $90 million.

Klyushin’s attorney denied that his client was involved in the scheme, telling jurors in his opening statement that the government’s case was filled with “gaping holes” and “inferences.”

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Associated Press

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell $1.08 to $79.06 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for April delivery fell $1.03 to $85.58 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 4 cents to $2.49 a gallon. March heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.94 a gallon. March natural gas rose 17 cents to $2.57 […]
14 hours ago
Cashiers process purchases at a Walmart Supercenter in North Bergen, N.J., on Thursday, Feb. 9, 202...
Associated Press

US inflation slows to 6.4%, but price pressures re-emerge

WASHINGTON (AP) — The pace of consumer price increases eased again in January compared with a year earlier, the latest sign that the high inflation that has gripped Americans for nearly two years is slowly easing. At the same time, Tuesday’s consumer price report from the government showed that inflationary pressures in the U.S. economy […]
14 hours ago
FILE - A Tesla electric vehicle emblem is affixed to a passenger vehicle Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in ...
Associated Press

Tesla workers in NY launch campaign to organize a union

NEW YORK (AP) — Tesla workers at a factory in New York are launching a campaign to organize a union in New York. In a letter to management Tuesday, the Tesla Workers United organizing committee said that the employees are seeking a voice on the job at the plant in Buffalo and want to “build […]
14 hours ago
FILE - Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan speaks in Jackson, Miss., on Sep...
Associated Press

EPA outlines $27B ‘green bank’ for clean energy projects

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday outlined how states and nonprofit groups can apply for $27 billion in funding from a “green bank” that will provide low-cost financing for projects intended to cut planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions. The so-called Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, created by Congress in the landmark climate law approved last […]
14 hours ago
California Lottery Director Alva Johnson announces that Edwin Castro won November's record-high $2....
Associated Press

Winner of $2B Powerball jackpot revealed in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The winner of November’s record-high $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was identified in California on Tuesday, the state lottery announced. California Lottery Director Alva Johnson said the winner was a man named Edwin Castro, but released no other information about him, including his hometown. Castro declined to appear at the press conference […]
14 hours ago
FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. The self-drivi...
Associated Press

Amazon subsidiary Zoox tests robotaxi

NEW YORK (AP) — Zoox, a self-driving vehicle company owned by Amazon, said it has successfully carried passengers on public roads – a development that helps the California company inch closer to bringing the vehicle to the general public. The company conducted the first run of its four-person “robotaxi” with employees on board Saturday, the […]
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Russian businessman guilty in hacking, insider trade scheme