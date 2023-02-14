Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Amazon subsidiary Zoox tests robotaxi

Feb 14, 2023, 10:41 AM | Updated: 10:48 am
FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. The self-drivi...

FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. The self-driving vehicle company owned by Amazon says it has successfully carried passengers on public roads. Zoox said the company conducted the first run of its four-person "robotaxi" on Feb. 11 with employees on board. The company said in a statement released Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 that the vehicle ran a mile-long route between two buildings at Zoox's headquarters in Foster City, California. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

(AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — Zoox, a self-driving vehicle company owned by Amazon, said it has successfully carried passengers on public roads – a development that helps the California company inch closer to bringing the vehicle to the general public.

The company conducted the first run of its four-person “robotaxi” with employees on board Saturday, the Amazon subsidiary said Monday.

The vehicle, which doesn’t have steering wheels or pedals, ran a mile-long route between two Zoox buildings at the company’s headquarters in Foster City, California. The carriage-style interior of the vehicle has two benches that face each other. It measures just under 12 feet long, about a foot shorter than a standard Mini Cooper and can travel up to 35 miles per hour.

Zoox, which was founded in 2014 and bought by Amazon six years later, said its vehicle can navigate roads and avoid collisions. Before Saturday’s test, the company said it completed testing on private roads and got necessary approvals from California’s Department of Motor Vehicles.

With the test now completed, Zoox says its planning to launch a shuttle service exclusively for its employees.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Associated Press

Winner of $2B Powerball jackpot to be revealed in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The winner of November’s record-high $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot will be identified in California on Tuesday, the state lottery announced. The name of the person will be released during an 11 a.m. press conference held by California Lottery Director Alva Johnson and Deputy Director Carolyn Becker in Sacramento. The winner won’t […]
11 hours ago
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a roundtable discussion at Dinokeng Game Reserve...
Associated Press

Yellen warns of ‘catastrophe’ if debt limit not raised

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Tuesday of a potential “economic catastrophe” if Congress and the White House fail to take action to raise the federal debt ceiling. “In the longer term, a default would raise the cost of borrowing into perpetuity. Future investments, including public investments, would become substantially more costly,” Yellen […]
11 hours ago
FILE - A staff of Nissan car showroom wipes a car on Jan. 31, 2022, in Tokyo. Nissan reported a 55%...
Associated Press

Nissan recall: Air bag can knock steering wheel emblem loose

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling more than 463,000 older vehicles because the emblem on the steering wheel can come loose when the air bag is deployed and injure drivers. The recall mainly in North America covers certain Frontier small pickups, Titan large pickups and Xterra, Pathfinder and Armada SUVs from 2008 through 2011. Also […]
11 hours ago
Associated Press

Hyundai, Kia update security after TikTok challenge thefts

Hyundai and Kia are rolling out software updates to stem a raft of auto thefts related to a TikTok challenge that authorities believe has led to at least 14 reported crashes and eight fatalities. The updates are free for millions of vehicles that are missing a key anti-theft device, an issue that was exploited on […]
11 hours ago
Associated Press

Former Wilmington Trust executive drafts settlement with SEC

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A former executive of the only financial institution to be criminally charged in connection with the federal bank bailout program in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis has reached a settlement with federal securities regulators in a related civil action. In a court filing Tuesday, attorneys for William North and […]
11 hours ago
Ryan Johnson, left, poses with Anna Craven outside their home, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Nashua, N....
Associated Press

Valentine’s Day tips for talking about money as a couple

NEW YORK (AP) — Money might not be the most romantic topic for Valentine’s Day, but talking about finances with your significant other is a key element of a healthy relationship. Money problems are one of the most common reasons couples separate, said Emily Simonian, head of clinical learning at Thriveworks, a mental health company. […]
11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
Amazon subsidiary Zoox tests robotaxi