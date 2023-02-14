Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Winter storm hitting Flagstaff could bring some snow to metro Phoenix

Feb 14, 2023, 10:00 AM
(KTAR News Photo)...
(KTAR News Photo)
(KTAR News Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX – Heavy snowfall is expected to paralyze Arizona high country starting Tuesday afternoon and some of that snow could reach the Valley, weather experts said.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Flagstaff and beyond until 6 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. As much as 15 inches could hit the city over the duration of the warning.

The weather warning includes Yavapai County, which begins just north of the Valley.

“We do expect some snow to fall in the Valley as the snow level drops from Tuesday into Wednesday as that Arctic front comes through,” Flagstaff bureau meteorologist Benji Johnson told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

RELATED STORIES

“That’s going to give the lowest elevations a chance for snow as well.”

What doesn’t land as snow will likely land as rain in metro Phoenix during the drive home Tuesday, when there is a 60% chance of showers after 5 p.m. That jumps to 80% after 11 p.m.

The weather service said winds could go from over 30 mph up to 50 mph, which means the likelihood of blowing dust.

Wind will be harder and blowing around snow up north.

“It’s looking like widespread heavy snow across the high country,” Johnson said.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph could whip across parts of the higher terrain.

(National Weather Service)

“We expect conditions to deteriorate through the day. Tuesday afternoon, Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning are going to be really, really bad for travel,” Johnson said.

“The reality is, you’ve got to be prepared to be stuck on the road for several hours if things take a turn for the worse.”

The Arizona Department of Transportation recommended keeping these items in car for winter driving: a fully-charged cellphone, first-aid kit, extra food and water, flashlight and batteries, blankets and extra clothes and necessary medications. Also bring kitty litter for sand for wheel traction.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform at the Amalie Arena on Feb. 1, 2023, in Tampa, Flor...
Kevin Stone

Here comes the Boss: Bruce Springsteen adds Phoenix show to 2023 tour

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band on Tuesday announced 18 new cities for their 2023 international tour, including a date in Phoenix.
10 hours ago
George Alan Kelly (Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office)...
Associated Press

Arizona border rancher denies killing man found dead on his property

The lawyer for an Arizona rancher says her client did not kill the man whose body was found on his property near the U.S.-Mexico border.
10 hours ago
(Flickr Photo/Arizona Department of Transportation)...
KTAR.com

1 killed after single-car crash on Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Mesa

One person was killed in a single-car freeway wreck in the East Valley early Tuesday, authorities said.
10 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Glendale Water Conservation & Xeriscape Garden)...
Alex Weiner

Mesa increases incentives to replace grass lawns with xeriscapes to save water

Mesa is encouraging its residents to make a change, offering up to $1,100 to remove grass and replace it with xeriscape habitats.
10 hours ago
(Pixabay Photo)...
KTAR.com

5 things to know about Arizona as it celebrates 111 years of statehood

Sharing a birthday with a holiday is always tough on kids. In this case, the kid is Arizona, which turns 111 on Tuesday, which is also Valentine's Day.
10 hours ago
(Pixabay Photo)...
KTAR.com

Arizona AG Mayes warns about digital romance scams around Valentine’s Day

This Valentine's Day, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes wants residents to be aware of potential online romance scams.
10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
Winter storm hitting Flagstaff could bring some snow to metro Phoenix