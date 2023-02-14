Winter storm hitting Flagstaff could bring some snow to metro Phoenix

PHOENIX – Heavy snowfall is expected to paralyze Arizona high country starting Tuesday afternoon and some of that snow could reach the Valley, weather experts said.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Flagstaff and beyond until 6 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. As much as 15 inches could hit the city over the duration of the warning.

The weather warning includes Yavapai County, which begins just north of the Valley.

“We do expect some snow to fall in the Valley as the snow level drops from Tuesday into Wednesday as that Arctic front comes through,” Flagstaff bureau meteorologist Benji Johnson told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

“That’s going to give the lowest elevations a chance for snow as well.”

What doesn’t land as snow will likely land as rain in metro Phoenix during the drive home Tuesday, when there is a 60% chance of showers after 5 p.m. That jumps to 80% after 11 p.m.

The weather service said winds could go from over 30 mph up to 50 mph, which means the likelihood of blowing dust.

Very windy conditions will set in across the region Tue afternoon/evening in response to an approaching strong weather system. Take the necessary precautions ahead of time to prepare. If traveling, be aware of dangerous crosswinds and areas of dense blowing dust. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/Vgfwkswa4v — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) February 14, 2023

Wind will be harder and blowing around snow up north.

“It’s looking like widespread heavy snow across the high country,” Johnson said.

All of northern AZ will be impacted by widespread snow today into Wednesday. The heaviest snowfall will occur this afternoon into the evening. White out conditions, strong winds, and slick roads will combine for dangerous travel. If possible, avoid being on the roads today. #azwx pic.twitter.com/Pgn9oKKwD8 — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) February 14, 2023

Wind gusts up to 50 mph could whip across parts of the higher terrain.

“We expect conditions to deteriorate through the day. Tuesday afternoon, Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning are going to be really, really bad for travel,” Johnson said.

“The reality is, you’ve got to be prepared to be stuck on the road for several hours if things take a turn for the worse.”

The Arizona Department of Transportation recommended keeping these items in car for winter driving: a fully-charged cellphone, first-aid kit, extra food and water, flashlight and batteries, blankets and extra clothes and necessary medications. Also bring kitty litter for sand for wheel traction.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.