Here comes the Boss: Bruce Springsteen adds Phoenix show to 2023 tour

PHOENIX — The Boss didn’t forget about us, after all.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band on Tuesday announced 18 new North American cities for their 2023 international tour, including a Nov. 30 date at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix.

Tickets for the Phoenix show will be sold through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system. Fans must register online by Sunday for a chance to buy tickets when they go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 22. Registration doesn’t guarantee tickets.

In May of last year, Springsteen announced European dates for his first tour with his E Street Band since 2017. A batch of U.S. performances was unveiled in July, but Phoenix wasn’t on that 31-show list.

The Boss last performed in Arizona at Talking Stick Resort Arena (a former name of Footprint Center) in 2016 on The River Tour.

Even at 73, Springsteen is famous for his energy-filled marathon concerts.

The 2023 tour launched Feb. 1 with a 28-song show in Tampa, Florida, that included a mix of classic rockers and deep cuts from throughout his storied career, including “Born To Run,” “The Promised Land,” “The Rising” and “Rosalita (Come Out Tonight).”

The Boss was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999, and his faithful E Street Band was enshrined in 2014.

Springsteen’s most recent album, 2022’s “Only The Strong Survive,” is a collection of R&B and soul cover songs.

