Philanthropy 50: List of America’s top 50 donors of 2022

These are the donors who gave the most in 2022, according to The Philanthropy 50, an annual ranking compiled by the Chronicle of Philanthropy. A searchable database with more information on the donors and their beneficiaries is available at philanthropy.com.

1. Bill Gates

Microsoft co-founder

$5.1 billion

Biggest gift: $5.1 billion to Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

____

2. Michael Bloomberg

Founder of Bloomberg financial news company

$1.7 billion

Biggest gift: Various

____

3. Warren Buffett

Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway

$758.8 million

Biggest gift: $474.3 million to Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation

____

4. Jacklyn and Miguel Bezos

President of Bezos Family Foundation (Jacklyn) and retired engineer (Miguel)

$710.5 million

Biggest gift: $710.5 million to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center

____

5. John and Laura Arnold

Retired hedge-fund manager (John) and former lawyer (Laura)

$617 million

Biggest gift: $617 million to Laura and John Arnold Foundation

____

6. Ruth DeYoung Kohler II

John Michael Kohler Arts Center director

$440 million

Biggest gift: $440 million to Ruth Foundation for the Arts

____

7. Sergey Brin

Google co-founder

$411.4 million

Biggest gift: $274.3 million to Sergey Brin Family Foundation

____

8. Denny Sanford

Banker

$333 million

Biggest gift: $150 million to University of California at San Diego

____

9. Alice Clark

Businesswoman

$321.8 million

Biggest gift: $321.8 million to A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation

____

10. Harry and Linda Fath

Businessman and wife

$275.3 million

Biggest gift(s): $50 million apiece to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati, Catholic Inner City Schools Education Foundation, Notre Dame Law School, St. Xavier High School, Xavier University

____

11. Pierre and Pam Omidyar

Founder of eBay and wife

$266 million

Biggest gift: Various

____

12. George Roberts

Co-founder of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts international investment firm

$205 million

Biggest gift: $140 million to Claremont McKenna College

____

13. Leonard Lauder

Chairman emeritus of the Estee Lauder Companies

$188.3 million

Biggest gift: $125 million to University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine

____

14. Sobrato Family

Real estate developers

$167.5 million

Biggest gift: $164 million to Sobrato Family Foundation

____

15. Audrey Steele Burnand

Former foundation director

$165.8 million

Biggest gift: $106 million to Hoag Hospital Foundation

____

16. John and Kathy Schreiber

Financier and wife

$125 million

Biggest gift: $100 million to Loyola University Chicago

____

17. Jeff Bezos

Amazon founder

$122.2 million

Biggest gift: Various

____

18. Irwin and Joan Jacobs

Qualcomm co-founder and wife

$105.5 million

Biggest gift: $75 million to Joan and Irwin Jacobs Fund at the Jewish Community Foundation of San Diego

____

19. Edward Avedisian

Clarinetist

$104.8 million

Biggest gift: $100 million to Boston University Aram V. Chobanian & Edward Avedisian School of Medicine

____

20. Brian Chesky

Airbnb co-founder

$103.3 million

Biggest gift: $100 million to Barack Obama Foundation

____

21. (tie) Gerry Lenfest

Lenfest Communications founder

$100 million

Biggest gift(s): $50 million apiece to Lenfest Institute for Journalism and Museum of the American Revolution

____

21. (tie) Marvin Mann

Businessman

$100 million

Biggest gift: $100 million to Samford University

____

21. (tie) John Paulson

Hedge fund founder

$100 million

Biggest gift: $100 million New York University

____

24. Craig Newmark

Craigslist founder

$81 million

Biggest gift: $81 million to Craig Newmark Foundation and Craig Newmark Philanthropic Fund

____

25. Stuart and Molly Sloan

Investor and wife

$78 million

Biggest gift: $78 million to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center

____

26. David Baldwin

Businessman

$74.3 million

Biggest gift: $12.7 million to Community Foundation Tampa Bay

____

27. Anthony Wood

Roku founder

$71.5 million

Biggest gift: $48.2 million to WoodNext Philanthropies

____

28. Eric and Wendy Schmidt

Former Google CEO and wife

$68.2 million

Biggest gift: $47 million to Schmidt Ocean Institute

____

29. Fred Smith

FedEx founder

$65 million

Biggest gift: $65 million to Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation

____

30. Richard and Melanie Lundquist

Real estate developers

$62.8 million

Biggest gift: $50 million to McPherson College

____

31. Adrienne Arsht

Businesswoman

$62.4 million

Biggest gift: $25 million Atlantic Council

____

32. (tie) Marc and Lynne Benioff

Salesforce founder and wife

$60 million

Biggest gift: $60 million to University of California at Santa Barbara

____

32. (tie) Stewart and Judy Colton

Business owners

$60 million

Biggest gift: $50 million to University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine

____

34. Joseph Gebbia Jr.

Airbnb co-founder

$58.6 million

Biggest gift: $25 million to American Friends of the Ocean Cleanup

____

35. Robert and Karen Hale

Granite Telecommunications co-founder and wife

$58.5 million

Biggest gift: $52.3 million to Fox Rock Foundation

____

36. Tilman Fertitta

Restaurateur

$55.5 million

Biggest gift: $50 million to University of Houston Tilman J. Fertitta Family College of Medicine

____

37. Richard and Nancy Kinder

Businessman and wife

$55.4 million

Biggest gift: Kinder Foundation

____

38. (tie) Jon and Mindy Gray

Financier and wife

$55 million

Biggest gift: $55 million University of Pennsylvania

____

38. (tie) Roy and Diana Vagelos

Physician-scientist

$55 million

Biggest gift: $55 million to Barnard Colllege

____

40. (tie) Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang

Nvidia Corporation founder

$50 million

Biggest gift: $50 million to Oregon State University Foundation

____

40. (tie) Thomas Kline

Lawyer

$50 million

Biggest gift: $50 million to Thomas R. Kline School of Law of Duquesne University

____

40. (tie) Peter Paulsen

Real estate developer

$50 million

Biggest gift: $50 million to PeaceHealth

____

43. John Metz and Ali Khan

Art collector and husband

$46 million

Biggest gift: $46 million to Miami University

____

44. Gordon and Joyce Davis

Businessman and wife

$45.7 million

Biggest gift: $44 million to Texas Tech University

____

45. Harriet Macomber

Investor

$45 million

Biggest gift: $45 million to Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines

____

46. John Martinson

Investor

$44.7 million

Biggest gift: $25.4 million to Purdue University

____

47. David and Kathleen LaCross

Businessman and wife

$44 million

Biggest gift: $44 million to University of Virginia Darden School of Business

____

48. Bastian Family

Farmers

$41.3 million

Biggest gift: $41.3 million to Utah State University

____

49. (tie) David Frederick and Sophia Lynn

Lawyer

$40 million

Biggest gift: $35 million to University of Oxford

____

49. (tie) Murry Gerber

Businessman

$40 million

Biggest gift: $40 million to Augustana College

_____

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and non-profits receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Follow @ktar923