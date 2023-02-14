Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Toyota founder’s son, who led global growth, dies at 97

Feb 14, 2023, 4:55 AM | Updated: 4:59 am
FILE - Kentucky Governor Martha Layne Collins, center, breaks into a large smile as does Toyota Mot...

FILE - Kentucky Governor Martha Layne Collins, center, breaks into a large smile as does Toyota Motor Corporation Chairman of the Board Eiji Toyoda, left, and then President Shoichiro Toyoda just after the three turned over the soil for the official groundbreaking ceremony Monday, May 5, 1986, near Georgetown, KY. Toyoda, who as a son of the company's founder oversaw Toyota's expansion into international markets has died. He was 97. (AP Photo/Tom Moran, File)

(AP Photo/Tom Moran, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

TOKYO (AP) — Shoichiro Toyoda, who as a son of the company’s founder oversaw Toyota’s expansion into international markets has died. He was 97.

Toyoda, the company’s honorary chairman, died Tuesday of heart failure, Toyota Motor Corp. said in a statement.

He was the father of Akio Toyoda, who recently announced he was stepping down as president and chief executive to become its chairman. Shoichiro was the eldest son of Kiichiro Toyoda, who founded Toyota in 1937.

After becoming Toyota’s president in 1982, Shoichiro Toyoda helped direct Toyota’s transformation into a global automaker, especially in the vital U.S. market, where its brand became synonymous with quality, durability, cost performance and engineering finesse.

Both father and son experienced the difficult years of “Japan-bashing,” when powerful Japanese exporters like Toyota were blamed for taking away American blue-collar jobs.

The company opted to become a member of the U.S. auto community, showing that Toyota was an asset, creating jobs and value for the American people.

With his brother Tatsuro, Shoichiro Toyoda helped pave the way for Toyota to set up manufacturing facilities in North America. The company formed a joint venture with General Motors in 1983. It was called New United Motor Manufacturing Inc., or NUMMI, and its first vehicle rolled out in 1984 in Freemont, California.

The company relied on the founding family’s legacy and historical charisma to tide it through times of crisis, although Toyota has had many chief executives who were not members of its founding family.

Shoichiro Toyoda was inducted into the U.S. Automotive Hall of Fame in 2007, honored for his achievements in cementing “Toyota’s reputation as one of the most recognized and celebrated auto manufacturers in the world.”

He was graduated from the prestigious Nagoya University in 1947 with a degree in engineering and joined Toyota in 1952.

It’s said that he earned the respect of fellow employees by working right beside them in factories. That underscored Toyota’s vision of valuing the workplace, what’s on the ground, or “genba,” as critical for morale, efficient production, innovation and quality.

Toyota’s beginnings were humble. Shoichiro Toyoda ‘s grandfather, Sakichi Toyoda, invented the automatic loom in a backyard shed, mainly because he wanted to help his mother, who often was weaving in their home.

People were skeptical when Kiichiro Toyoda said he wanted to start building cars in 1933. Back then, Japan only had imported cars like GMs and Fords.

Today, “The Toyota Way,” a production method that empowers each worker for quality control, is viewed as the best in the auto industry. Toyota, which makes the Prius hybrid, Camry sedan and Lexus luxury models, is among the world’s top automakers in vehicle sales.

A funeral for Shoichiro Toyoda was being held for close family. A “farewell” event in his honor was being planned for a later date, according to Toyota. Details of other surviving family members were not immediately available.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

FILE - Britain's Trade Secretary Lord Young shakes hands with Shoichiro Toyoda, then president of Toyota Motors, right, over the hood of a Toyota car in London Tuesday, April 18, 1989. Toyoda, who as a son of the company's founder oversaw Toyota's expansion into international markets has died. He was 97. (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin, File) FILE - Indiana Gov. Frank O'Bannon and Toyota Chairman Shoichiro Toyoda, right, pose Thursday, Dec. 10, 1998, in front of the new Tundra full-sized pickup truck to be produced at the new plant near Princeton in southwest Indiana. Shoichiro Toyoda, who as a son of the company's founder oversaw Toyota's expansion into international markets has died. He was 97. (AP Photo/Chuck Robinson, File) FILE - Kentucky Governor Martha Layne Collins, center, breaks into a large smile as does Toyota Motor Corporation Chairman of the Board Eiji Toyoda, left, and then President Shoichiro Toyoda just after the three turned over the soil for the official groundbreaking ceremony Monday, May 5, 1986, near Georgetown, KY. Toyoda, who as a son of the company's founder oversaw Toyota's expansion into international markets has died. He was 97. (AP Photo/Tom Moran, File) FILE - Shoichiro Toyoda, then chairman of Japan's Toyota Motor Corp., left, inspects a production line of light trucks at a Taiwan-Toyota joint venture plant Saturday, Sept. 17, 1988. Toyoda, who as a son of the company's founder oversaw Toyota's expansion into international markets has died. He was 97. (AP Photo/Yang Chi-hsien, File) FILE - The leader of an eight-member Japanese delegation, Dr. Shoichiro Toyoda, left, visits Dadaab Refugee Camp in northern Kenya, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 1996. Shoichiro Toyoda, who as a son of the company's founder oversaw Toyota's expansion into international markets has died. He was 97. (AP Photo/Sayyid Azim) FILE - Toyota's Shoichiro Toyoda makes remarks at the Woodrow Wilson Center for Scholars in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2007, during a forum on the Toyota Motor Corp. and the U.S., past and future. Toyoda, who as a son of the company's founder oversaw Toyota's expansion into international markets has died. He was 97. (AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson, File) FILE - Dr. Shoichiro Toyoda, center, then honorary chairman of Toyota with his translator Ms. Morita, left, speaks to a classroom at St. Bartholomew School Monday, April 4, 2011, in Louisville, Ky., during a tour to observe students and parents participating in Toyota's Family Literacy Program. Toyoda, who as a son of the company's founder oversaw Toyota's expansion into international markets has died. He was 97. (AP Photo/Brian Bohannon, File)

AP

Armed police officers with weapons drawn rush into Phillips Hall on the campus of Michigan State Un...
Associated Press

3 students killed, 5 injured in shooting at Michigan State; gunman dead

Police identified the 43-year-old man who killed three students and wounded five at Michigan State University before fatally shooting himself.
8 hours ago
April Matson stands for a portrait in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. A few months a...
Associated Press

Post-Roe, Native Americans face even more abortion hurdles

A few months after South Dakota banned abortion last year, April Matson drove more than nine hours to take a friend to a Colorado clinic to get the procedure. The trip brought back difficult memories of Matson’s own abortion at the same clinic in 2016. The former grocery store worker and parent of two couldn’t […]
8 hours ago
Bella Whitice talks with classmate Katherine McCormick as they try and outwit the "robot" that was ...
Associated Press

Amid ChatGPT outcry, some teachers are inviting AI to class

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Under the fluorescent lights of a fifth grade classroom in Lexington, Kentucky, Donnie Piercey instructed his 23 students to try and outwit the “robot” that was churning out writing assignments. The robot was the new artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT, which can generate everything from essays and haikus to term papers within […]
8 hours ago
FILE - The new Airbus A320neo takes off for its first test flight at Toulouse-Blagnac airport, sout...
Associated Press

Air India places orders for 470 Boeing and Airbus aircraft

PARIS (AP) — Air India is placing orders for 470 Boeing and Airbus aircraft, underlining the surging demand for increased mobility in a nation with a swelling middle class. Air India is ordering 220 Boeing aircraft valued at $34 billion. The orders include 190 737 Max aircraft, 20 of Boeing’s 787s, and 10 of its […]
8 hours ago
Bottles of Coca-Cola are on display at a grocery market in Uniontown, Pa, on Sunday, April 24, 2022...
Associated Press

Higher prices for Coke products does not dent demand in Q4

Coca-Cola has raised prices to offset inflation, but said that did not impact demand for its drinks during the fourth quarter. Revenue rose 7% to $10.1 billion, the company said Tuesday, slightly ahead of Wall Street forecasts, according to analysts polled by FactSet. Pricing and the mix of beverages contributed 12% to revenue growth, while […]
8 hours ago
A baby girl who was born under the rubble caused by an earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey receive...
Associated Press

Gunmen storm hospital of newborn saved from quake in Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — Gunmen stormed a hospital in north Syria where a baby girl is receiving care after being born under the rubble of her family’s earthquake-shattered home, a hospital official said Tuesday, adding that the attackers beat the clinic’s director. The official denied reports on social media claiming that the Monday night attack was […]
8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Toyota founder’s son, who led global growth, dies at 97