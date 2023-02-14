Close
India tax officials search BBC offices weeks after Modi doc

Feb 14, 2023, 1:02 AM | Updated: 1:51 am
FILE - This photo shows a BBC sign outside the entrance to the headquarters of the publicly funded media organization in London, July 19, 2017. Officials from India's Income Tax department began conducting searches Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at the BBC's offices in the capital, New Delhi, weeks after the British broadcaster released a controversial documentary that examined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role during 2002 anti-Muslim riots. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW DELHI (AP) — Officials from India’s Income Tax department began conducting searches Tuesday at the BBC’s offices in the capital, New Delhi, three of the broadcaster’s staff members told the Associated Press.

The search comes weeks after the British broadcaster released a controversial documentary that examined Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘s role during 2002 anti-Muslim riots.

The employees asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Teams from the tax department surveyed the BBC’s Delhi and Mumbai offices, the Press Trust of India news agency reported, quoting officials whom they did not identify.

India tax authorities declined to comment on the situation. The BBC was not immediately available to comment.

India banned the two-part documentary “India: The Modi Question” last month and authorities scrambled to halt screenings of the program and restrict clips of it on social media in a move that critics and political opponents decried as an assault on press freedom.

India’s Foreign Ministry called the documentary a “propaganda piece designed to push a particularly discredited narrative” that lacked objectivity.”

The BBC in a statement had said the documentary was “rigorously researched” and involved a wide range of voices and opinions.

“We offered the Indian Government a right to reply to the matters raised in the series — it declined to respond,” the statement said.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

