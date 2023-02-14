Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Scholar nominated to follow Kuroda as Bank of Japan chief

Feb 13, 2023, 9:31 PM | Updated: 9:33 pm
Kazuo Ueda, an economist and former member of the Bank of Japan policy board, speaks to media membe...

Kazuo Ueda, an economist and former member of the Bank of Japan policy board, speaks to media members in Tokyo, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Ueda was nominated Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, to be the next governor of Japan’s central bank. (Kyodo News via AP)

(Kyodo News via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

TOKYO (AP) — Kazuo Ueda, an economist and former member of the Bank of Japan policy board, was nominated Tuesday to be the next central bank governor.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida presented the choice to parliament. Ueda, 71, would replace Haruhiko Kuroda, who will be stepping down after a second five-year term, leaving Ueda with the difficult task of steering the world’s third-largest economy out of a time of unprecedented ultra-easy credit while contending with inflation and massive national debt.

Most Bank of Japan governors have hailed from the Finance Ministry or the bank itself. The choice of Ueda, with his somewhat unusual background as a professor, came as a surprise to many.

Some observers see the move as an effort by Kishida to differentiate himself from the “Abenomics” policies of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, based on near-zero interest rates and massive asset purchases by the central bank.

Kuroda described the policies he helped to shape as a “big bazooka” of monetary easing that was meant to vanquish chronic deflation. Japan had been stuck in a cycle of falling prices and stagnant growth for years, and the strategy was meant to foster an inflation rate of about 2%.

Ueda’s nomination still needs parliamentary approval and he will face questioning by lawmakers.

“I plan to do my best to properly answer all the questioning in Parliament,” Ueda said on nationally televised news.

While Kuroda was fighting deflation, the next BOJ chief will be grappling to inflationary pressures and a potential slowdown in other major economies as their central banks raise interest rates to try to tame rising prices. The consumer inflation rate is about 4% now, though much of that is due to soaring prices for imports of oil and other goods.

Ueda is a graduate of the prestigious University of Tokyo and holds a doctorate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He has taught at Japanese and foreign universities and has connections in international academic circles.

Ueda was on the BOJ’s board of governors from 1998-2005.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Armed police officers with weapons drawn rush into Phillips Hall on the campus of Michigan State Un...
Associated Press

Multiple killed, others injured in shootings at Michigan State, police say

Multiple people were wounded in shootings on Monday evening at Michigan State University, authorities said.
22 hours ago
FILE - People walk on the sand near the shuttered San Onofre nuclear power plant in San Clemente, C...
Associated Press

New Mexico may seek veto power over spent nuke fuel storage

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Senate on Monday approved a proposed ban on the local disposal of spent nuclear fuel, unless the state provides its consent first. The bill from Democratic state Sen. Jeff Steinborn, of Las Cruces, could impact a proposed multibillion-dollar facility in southeastern New Mexico that is expected to […]
22 hours ago
Associated Press

Hypothermia death exposes hole in Fairbanks’ homeless care

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The case of a homeless man who froze to death in Alaska’s second-largest city of Fairbanks has exposed a hole in the safety net of care provided to a vulnerable population in one of the coldest places in the country. The city has no low-barrier shelter to provide help and a […]
22 hours ago
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2015 file, photo, Central Illinois farmers deposit harvested corn on the g...
Associated Press

Mexico softens plan to ban imports of US GM feed corn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico appeared to have backed down Monday on plans to ban imports of U.S. genetically modified corn for animal feed. Mexico’s Economy Department said a new decree on the issue was published Monday that drops any date for substituting imports of GM feed corn. Some imported corn is also ground into […]
22 hours ago
FILE - An aerial view of the skyscrapers and the densely packed buildings are seen on Jan. 29, 2021...
Associated Press

Japan manages growth in final quarter as tourism returns

TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese economy grew at an annual pace of 0.6% in October-December, the government reported Tuesday, managing to eke out growth after a contraction in the previous quarter. The world’s third-largest economy has struggled amid restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, a shortage of imported parts from China and rising prices — […]
22 hours ago
A boat cruises past a coal barge on Mahakam River in Samarinda, East Kalimantan, Indonesia, Monday,...
Associated Press

Indonesia promises move to clean energy, but challenges loom

SAMARINDA, Indonesia (AP) — In Indonesia’s region of East Kalimantan, the country’s dependence on coal is on full display. Driving on the region’s toll road, passersby can watch excavators digging coal from shallow pits as trucks filled with the carbon-rich rocks rush by. Under a bridge in Samarinda, the region’s capital, hundreds of mammoth, jet-black […]
22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Scholar nominated to follow Kuroda as Bank of Japan chief