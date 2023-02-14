Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Hypothermia death exposes hole in Fairbanks’ homeless care

Feb 13, 2023, 7:52 PM | Updated: 10:15 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The case of a homeless man who froze to death in Alaska’s second-largest city of Fairbanks has exposed a hole in the safety net of care provided to a vulnerable population in one of the coldest places in the country.

The city has no low-barrier shelter to provide help and a warm place to stay on an unconditional basis.

The body of Charles Ahkiviana, 55, was discovered frozen in a snowbank near a busy department store, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

The day his body was found, two days before Christmas, it was minus 32 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 35 degrees Celsius) and at one point, the wind chill was minus 54 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 47 Celsius). Ahkiviana died of hypothermia, Alaska State Troopers said.

Among U.S. cities with 25,000 or more people, Fairbanks — with a population of about 32,500 — is the coldest in the nation, said Rick Thoman, a climate expert at the International Arctic Research Center.

Ahkiviana’s death was a moment for community reflection, and for “fury and shame,” Jennifer Jolis, the former director of a soup kitchen, wrote in the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

It’s estimated there are up to 100 people who are homeless in Fairbanks, where activists say a caring, creative community helps those in need.

However, the city lacks a low-barrier emergency shelter, a place that consistently and unconditionally offers an open door and a warm cot. That leaves those who are homeless to walk the streets at night, crowd into motel rooms 10 at a time and sleep in abandoned houses, cars or even dig snow caves.

The Fairbanks Rescue Mission is the largest provider of emergency shelter in Fairbanks. It can house up to 200 people in an emergency, and about 90 people, including women and families with children, were there on a recent night, said John Coghill, a former state lawmaker who runs the day-to-day operations at the mission.

However, the mission requires that a person pass a breathalyzer test and submit to a urinalysis for drugs to enter, leaving some to say it’s not sheltering the people who need help the most.

The mission’s clients are expected to move through a structured program toward self-sufficiency.

“If you’re willing to help yourself, we’re willing to help you,” said Pete Kelly, the executive director and another former state lawmaker.

The rules are necessary because the shelter needs to be an orderly, secure place, especially for people newly in recovery.

The mission can’t help everyone, Kelly and Coghill said.

“We have been criticized because there’s a level of mental illness that we just can’t take care of,” Kelly said.

Advocates say the mission does important work, but it shouldn’t be the only option and a low-barrier shelter is needed. In Anchorage, the city-owned Sullivan Arena has been turned into such a facility.

“I really wish that we had something like that here,” said Lynda Purvis, a case manager with the Tanana Chiefs Conference, a consortium of 42 Athabascan tribes in Interior Alaska that among its responsibilities is providing health and social service needs for tribal members. “Somewhere you could throw cots down, give you something warm to drink and just get out of the cold.”

About 100 people showed up for apricot oatmeal one recent morning at the Stone Soup Café, a grassroots soup kitchen in Fairbanks. Besides oatmeal, lentil stew and pork chops were available for carry out.

The philosophy of The Bread Line, which operates Stone Soup Cafe, is to offer a come-as-you-are place, with minimal rules. It also offers a place to be indoors for the two hours every morning it’s open.

Ahkiviana’s death may have momentarily raised community consciousness about the lack of shelter, but Matt Davis, a longtime cook at the Stone Soup Café, wondered if it would last long enough for action.

He said concerns with the adequacy of shelter are brought to local governments. “And every time we do, it’s, ‘Well, we have a rescue mission,'” he said.

Kenneth Cooper said he’s no longer welcome at the mission and at times will stay with friends. He doesn’t like to stay more than a night at a time, however.

During the coldest weather, he will sometimes make a shelter by burrowing into a snowbank, just big enough for himself. He runs a PVC pipe through the snow to create a vent and burns a candle for heat. Other times, he will nurse a cup of coffee at the city’s only diner open all night.

Brynn Butler, the city’s housing director who was once homeless herself, senses there’s momentum for change. She doesn’t see Fairbanks opening a low-barrier shelter like Anchorage but said they could develop a cold-weather plan that might allow it to activate emergency shelters in extreme weather.

If a funding source could be secured, a site located and workers hired, she says it could become a reality, maybe by next winter.

“That’s my hope,” she said.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

In this image released by the U.S. Navy, sailors assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4 prepare material ...
Associated Press

Rumors swirl about balloons, UFOs as officials stay mum

WASHINGTON (AP) — Maybe they came from China. Maybe from somewhere farther away. A lot farther away. The downing of four aerial devices by U.S. warplanes has touched off rampant misinformation about the objects, their origin and their purpose, showing how complicated world events and a lack of information can quickly create the perfect conditions […]
22 hours ago
Cashiers process purchases at a Walmart Supercenter in North Bergen, N.J., on Thursday, Feb. 9, 202...
Associated Press

US inflation likely eased again last month if more gradually

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. inflation likely slowed again last month in the latest sign that consumer price increases are becoming less of a burden on America’s households. But Tuesday’s report from the government may also suggest that further progress in taming inflation could be slow and “bumpy,” as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has described […]
22 hours ago
Kazuo Ueda, an economist and former member of the Bank of Japan policy board, speaks to media membe...
Associated Press

Scholar nominated to follow Kuroda as Bank of Japan chief

TOKYO (AP) — Kazuo Ueda, an economist and former member of the Bank of Japan policy board, was nominated Tuesday to be the next central bank governor. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida presented the choice to parliament. Ueda, 71, would replace Haruhiko Kuroda, who will be stepping down after a second five-year term, leaving Ueda with […]
22 hours ago
Armed police officers with weapons drawn rush into Phillips Hall on the campus of Michigan State Un...
Associated Press

Multiple killed, others injured in shootings at Michigan State, police say

Multiple people were wounded in shootings on Monday evening at Michigan State University, authorities said.
22 hours ago
FILE - People walk on the sand near the shuttered San Onofre nuclear power plant in San Clemente, C...
Associated Press

New Mexico may seek veto power over spent nuke fuel storage

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Senate on Monday approved a proposed ban on the local disposal of spent nuclear fuel, unless the state provides its consent first. The bill from Democratic state Sen. Jeff Steinborn, of Las Cruces, could impact a proposed multibillion-dollar facility in southeastern New Mexico that is expected to […]
22 hours ago
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2015 file, photo, Central Illinois farmers deposit harvested corn on the g...
Associated Press

Mexico softens plan to ban imports of US GM feed corn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico appeared to have backed down Monday on plans to ban imports of U.S. genetically modified corn for animal feed. Mexico’s Economy Department said a new decree on the issue was published Monday that drops any date for substituting imports of GM feed corn. Some imported corn is also ground into […]
22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Hypothermia death exposes hole in Fairbanks’ homeless care