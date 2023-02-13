Close
Fidelity, Norfolk Southern fall; Teradata, Henry Schein rise

Feb 13, 2023, 2:21 PM | Updated: 2:28 pm
BY

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Fidelity National Information Services Inc., down $9.43 to $66.

The banking and payment technologies company gave investors a weak profit forecast.

Teradata Corp., up $5.31 to $39.58.

The data management company gave investors a strong profit and revenue forecast.

Monday.com Ltd., up $14.30 to $145.48.

The project management software developer reported surprisingly strong fourth-quarter earnings.

Twilio Inc., up $1.25 to $61.32

The communications software company is cutting about 17% of its workforce.

TreeHouse Foods Inc., up 2 cents to $48.35.

The supplier of store-brand packaged food to grocers gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast for the current quarter.

Norfolk Southern Corp., down $2.90 to $239.71.

The government notified the railroad operator of its potential liability for the cleanup of a derailment in Ohio.

Henry Schein Inc., up $2.74 to $88.82.

The health care products maker announced a $400 million stock buyback plan.

Manchester United Plc., up 6 cents to $23.60.

Qatari investors are reportedly preparing a buyout offer for the soccer club.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Associated Press

